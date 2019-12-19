A joint survey exercise led by the State House has revealed that the access road which has been a point of dispute is not in businessman Godfrey Kirumira’s land.

Kirumira and Mulago Hospital surgeon Dr Ben Khingi have been fighting over a land boundary in Muyenga, a city suburb.

Dr Khingi accused Kirumira of encroaching on his land. He claimed the businessman built the wall of Hotel International in Muyenga on his plot of land. But Kirumira denied the accusations, saying there is no way he could have encroached on the doctor’s land since he had bought it earlier in 1999 while the doctor bought his in 2017.

Senior Private Secretary to the President, Mariam Namayanja Kiwanuka who oversaw the joint survey said both parties agreed to their findings and have amicably resolved their dispute.

“It was a problem of the boundary but as neighbours, they have agreed amicably. No more quarrels and what is going to happen is peaceful settlements because everything has been sorted,” Namayanja said on Wednesday.

Recently, the Deputy Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation(OWC) Lt Gen Charles Angina’s guards beat up Kirumira allegedly over the disputed land.

Then, Kirumira who was left muddied, with a torn shirt and misplaced shoes, said Gen. Angina will have to apologise to him.

And last week, General Elly Tumwine publically humiliated the former Deputy Chief of Defence Forces on Friday morning.

In a video that circulated widely, Gen. Tumwine accused the Three Star General of tarnishing the image of UPDF.“Why do you clear the land during night? Why not during the day don’t abuse our forces. Have you heard? Don’t abuse our forces. You and the police, don’t abuse our forces,” Gen Tumwine warned a visibly frightened Angina whose only response was, “Yes sir”.

“We all have wrangles, we all have disagreements but we don’t use the force like that. Why do you do it at night if it’s okay? We have worked so hard for protect the image of our forces. This is a small matter; it could have been sorted out amicably.”

Gen Tumwine also told the former Deputy Chief of Defence Forces that he was using his personal interest to do what he was doing.

“Where are the KCCA papers showing that this is a wrong boundary? It should be done by KCCA enforcement not you. You’re just using your personal interest here,” he asked.

Kirumira, who was around, seemed to act as a catalyst, constantly chipping in ‘he started at 3am.’