Ladies love color, but many fear the problems that come after tinting the hair. Usually, Tint comes in different colors like maroon, gold, purple, and red among others.

No matter how good and tempting tint is, many ladies fear applying it on their hair because it allegedly makes the hair weak, very prone to breakages, and it’s sometimes not easy to get rid of.

Well, if you love tinted hair but fear how to maintain it, here are some of the procedures you can follow to prevent it from breakage.

Use big combs

It’s true that sometimes tint makes hair weak and prone to breakage but if one uses a comb with big teeth, there are limited chances of hair breakage. Substitute your small comb with a big one to reduce on the chances of hair breakage. Plus avoid frequent combing of hair unless if it’s necessary.

Avoid regular salon visits

Going to the salon more often is very tempting but when tinted hair is over exposed to water, it loses its moisture more easily and hair becomes very dry thus making it prone to breakage. At least reduce on the number of times you visit a salon and hopeful you will see a change.

Use semi-permanent tint

When choosing a type of tint to use for your hair, it is advisable that you go for a semi-permanent one because, when it starts causing undeserved conditions on your hair like breakages, dullness or when you feel like it’s not good enough, you can easy get rid of it, unlike the permanent tint.

Reduce on hair stressors

Things like over shampooing, hair ironing, and blow drying, currying, among others make the hair weaker, thus subjecting it to breakage. If you have tint and your hair is naturally weak, avoid regular stressors to keep your hair in a perfect condition.

Wrap your hair at night

When sleeping, there is a friction between the head and pillow that sometimes leads to split ends of the hair. For ladies, it’s advised to always wrap your hair with a soft silk scarf to reduce the chances of hair breakage and split ends.