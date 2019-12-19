Struggling socialite Nalongo Sheila Don Zella has made a shocking revelation that singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye is not the biological father of her eldest son.

Don Zella has on multiple occasions accused her ex-lover Big Eye for being an irresponsible father, alleging that he has never taken care of his son ever since he was born.

Surprisingly on Thursday, the socialite shared a photo of the said son with singer Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo that was taken during the recently concluded Abryans Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) before she dropped a bombshell that the ‘semyekozo’ singer is the ‘real’ father of her kid. She even went ahead to baptize him Kenzo’s first name.

“Is the sugar enough or I should add more? Allow me to introduce to you my all stars the Musuuzas,” Zella shared on social media.

A couple of minutes later, the socialite pulled down the post.

Recently, Zella was so bitter with Big Eye for allegedly pretending to be consoling Kenzo during his breakup moment with ex-lover Rema Namakula. she noted that the former used to bewitch Kenzo because he was jealous over his success.

“If I didn’t see you bewitching him day and night because of his success on international scenes, I would be quite, but you constantly bewitched him to make his good luck perish. Stop pretending like you love Kenzo when deep inside you know you are dying from happiness following his misfortunes,” Zella said recently.

Kenzo who is known to be having only two kids Aamaal and Maya Musuuza, has not come out to comment about Don Zella’s allegations.





Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com