Stanbic Bank has donated 100 mama kits, a radiant warmer to Kisugu Health Centre III a clinic in Makindye Division, Kampala Capital City, Central Uganda.

Sam Mwogeza, The Executive Head of Personal & Private Banking, said it’s a privilege to partner with the health center as Stanbic we talk about our purpose and it is very important to us, Uganda is our home, We drive her growth but we know that any country is built with families and Strong families build strong nations.”

Uganda’s current ratio remains relatively high at just below 200 per 100,000 live births, but thanks to the efforts spearheaded by the Ministry of Health it is steadily reducing. According to the World Health Organisation, more than 80% of deaths associated with pregnancy are preventable.

“We also know that Uganda has a challenge of mortality rates many mothers die while giving birth. I know the rate seem to have gotten better and reduced but it is an opportunity for us to show up in a small way to show our commitment and stand with you and that we see the work that you are doing ,we recognize it and we want tin anyway to support it ,” Mwogeza said.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at Kisugu Health Centre III in Kampala, the Maternal and Child Health Incharge Dr. Naula Rebecca Mpande thanked the bank for the timely support. She said Stanbic has raised their Standard as Kisugu and most of the midwives here know about it

She said, “We are extremely happy that Stanbic thinks about us as Kisugu.KCCA has many facilities, someone asked why did they choose Kisugu and we said that we also don’t know i think the blessings are ours, God just gave them to us. There are very many banks in Uganda but we’ve never seen them come out to offer such support like Stanbic bank.”

In October last year Stanbic first gave us 300 mama kits, followed by 500 mama kits and the pregnant women that were present received them and we’ve been giving them out and the VHT can also testify. Kisugu has a community that is vulnerable that most women are self-reliant but when Stanbic comes out to care for the Ugandan woman and the baby that gives us too much happiness that you think about us and never stop. “She said.

The health centre offers general care services (Out-Patient Department), In-Patient, Antenatal, Maternity, Immunization, and Family Planning among others.