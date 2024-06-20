Phaneroo Ministries International, under the visionary leadership of Apostle Grace Lubega, has once again set a new standard with its sixth annual women’s conference. Held at the iconic Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala, Uganda, the event drew a staggering crowd of over 70,000 women, making it the largest of its kind in Africa. The theme, “Ignited to Pray,” inspired profound participation and fervor among attendees from Uganda, East Africa, and even further afield.

Delegates traveled from as far away as Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom, United States, South Africa, Cyprus and India, showcasing the conference’s growing international appeal. Further extending its reach, the event was live-streamed in hundreds of locations worldwide, including Bahrain, the UAE, Amsterdam, Canada, the United Kingdom and China.

It was also attended massively on YouTube, Facebook, Manifest television and radio.

The conference began with a vibrant start as attendees engaged in aerobics, traditional Ugandan games such as kwepena, board games, and rope skipping, creating an atmosphere of unity and joy.

Showcase participants offered an impressive range of products and services tailored for women—hair care treatments, educational opportunities, bridal services, and enriching literature, to name a few.

A rich tapestry of activities blended relaxation with spiritual enrichment. Participants benefitted from the wisdom of ‘Golden Mothers’ (women aged 50 and above) who provided counseling and support.

Inspirational performances and marathon prayer sessions punctuated the day, while powerful worship and sermons provided deep spiritual nourishment.

Among the distinguished speakers was the esteemed First Lady of Kenya, Mama Rachael Ruto, emphasised the need and commitment to prayer as the answer to all barreness (physical or spiritual). She was joined by Pastor Modesta Sweeney Omoding of Phaneroo who stressed the urgency of discipline in prayer.

The renowned gospel artist, Mercy Chinwo, elevated the ceremony with her presence, leading the women in a sublime moment of praise and worship.

Apostle Grace Lubega magnificently concluded the event by affirming the divine mission to empower, inspire, and position women to emerge as leading oracles in God’s forthcoming movement on earth, akin to the mighty women generals of ancient times.

Signs, miracles and wonders were witnessed, and an altar call saw thousands of women dedicating their lives to Christ in a spiritually uplifting climax to the event.

This conference has solidified Phaneroo’s reputation as a transformative force for women’s empowerment in Africa and beyond. As it continues to grow, it remains a profound testament to the power of community, faith, and prayer.