It is evident, three things cannot long remain hidden, the sun, the moon and the truth. Indeed time has much like the “three” revealed the trueself of the self styled ghetto president.

As we approached the final two years of the current political term, politics took center stage. It was only a matter of time before Ugandans would increasingly recognize our warnings about the self proclaimed “Ghetto chief” now turned multi-billionair..

Before an eagle-eyed hunter spots a monkey, the monkey has already seen him and counted his footsteps a hundred times over from a distance. Over the past three years, during which of the Ghetto gladiator has been the foremost opposition politician, there has been noticeable accumulation of wealth among him, his family and his close associates. Notable among these; Nyanzi, Micky Wine, Banjo Man, Kayemba, Kabaya and Nubian have unveiled multi-million/billion mansions and apartments, without any apparent ligitment business ventures to justify such wealth.

Quite often you have overlooked that ill gotten gains can have detrimental consequences. History replete with examples of individuals ruined by their wealth or killed by their own courage.

Time has shown us how you acquired your armoured vehicle with tax exemptions directed by his excellence the president.

Time has revealed how you and your party can generate substantial funds from opposition to construct a headquater. Indeed time has led Ugandans to believe that politics is a business to you people.

Time has exposed your lack of idiology to drive the country forward, but rather rather focusing on hatred, tribalism, and politics of identity evidenced by;

Allocating 98% of juicy slots in the shadow cabinet to your tribesmen, in contrast to president Museveni’s cabinet representing the entire country. Your nation wide tour last year , during which your message centered on politics of identity, particularly of the rally in Luwero. Dealings with the mysterious woman who attempted to sabotage the Kyabazinga Royal Wedding as revealed by Bigirwa and how the 10m contribution was a PR gimmick to receive the Basoga.

Time has unveiled your alleged support of homosexuality insinuated in your recent BBC interview.

Time has also brought to fourth the mistrust between you and the esteemed MPs like Hon. Mpuuga, Hon Abed Bwanika and other prominent MPs who rejected the abusive brand of politics.

Time has demonstrated your diminishing ability to draw crowds, indicative of the fact that people were primarily interested in seeing a musician. This was evident in the planned riots under the United Forces of Change, which people largely ignored. What became of the UFC, by the way?

We have witnessed Alien Skin defeat you and your fanatic supporters who held a skewed thought that when you don’t support NUP you fade into obscurity.. He successfuly held a parallel concert as have other musicians like Bebe cool, Jose chameleon, Eddy Kenzo, Gravity, among others.

Time has revealed that you and your party have lost support in your former strong holds of Buganda and Busoga.

To president Museveni, as usual, fortune seldom troubles the wise man. Reason; He has controlled his greatest and most important affairs, controls them throughout his life, and will continue to control them.

President Museveni is a Pillar of Strength, a distinguished statesman , A wise and beloved individual. He is exceptionaly humble and knowledgeable, recognized as one of Africa’s great leader. His ethical and political idiology, especially his conception of the ethical virtues and of human flourishing (happiness), continue to influence on the people world wide. He will definitely bag a resounding victory in 2026.

For God and my country.

The writer, George Mubiru, is a researcher, teacher, political analyst and Ass. RCC Jinja City.

Tel. 0754877595

Email: georgemubiru93@gmail.com