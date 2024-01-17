MultiChoice Uganda, the home of great Pay TV entertainment has announced its Step-Up campaign set to elevate their DStv and GOtv subscribers’ viewing experience.

This initiative aims to reward and elevate the entertainment experience of MultiChoice subscribers by automatically upgrading them to a second higher package at no extra cost when they pay for a package higher than their last active subscription.

Commencing on the 15th January running till 31st of March, MultiChoice Uganda’s Step-Up campaign is set to revolutionize the way customers enjoy their favourite content. Subscribers who pay for a lower-tier package will be pleasantly surprised as they are automatically upgraded to a higher package, unlocking a broader array of channels, premium content, and exclusive programming.

While making the announcement, Rinaldi Jamugisa the PR and Communications Manager MultiChoice Uganda noted, “We are thrilled to introduce the Step-Up campaign as a gesture of appreciation to our valued subscribers for their continuous support and loyalty,” he added, “This campaign is a testament to our commitment to provide unmatched entertainment experiences, making premium content accessible to a wider audience.”

Jamugisa further added that, “Each customer will be required to simply upgrade their bouquet and they will instantly step up to a bouquet higher than the one they subscribed to for example: all customers currently on the GOtv Lite bouquets who upgrade to GOtv Value will get stepped up to GOtv Plus while GOtv Value customers who upgrade to Plus will automatically get stepped-up to Max while GOtv Plus customers who upgrade to Max will enjoy the brand new GOtv Supa package at no additional cost.”

The offer is available to all DStv and GOtv customers. With this in place customers have the advantage of enjoying content from a wide range of channels from bouquets they aren’t usually accustomed to at no extra cost.

This comes in at time when the pay tv service provider announced a wide array of content ranging from AFCON, Champions League, to reality TV shows like the just recently premiered Kampala Crème.

To upgrade, a customer can use the different payment options available to subscribe, so as to enjoy quality content from the network of channels on the GOtv and DStv platforms including the available streaming platforms.