Dr. Lawrence Muganga, the Vice-Chancellor of Victoria University has launched an all-out assault on the sacred institution of exams, calling for the obliteration of national examinations orchestrated by Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB).

In a fiery diatribe, Muganga argues that these examinations, often seen as the gatekeepers of academic prowess, are nothing but shackles, confining the boundless potential of students.

This fearless move by Dr. Muganga not only defies the gravity of conventional education norms but catapults the ivory towers of academia into uncharted territory.

Muganga’s battle cry echoes through the hallowed halls, challenging the status quo and demanding a radical shift in the very foundations of evaluating student capabilities.

He vehemently asserts that students need not be held hostage until they traverse the treacherous path of senior six, the culminating year of secondary education in Uganda, to unleash their genius upon the world.

The current examination regimen, according to the Vice-Chancellor, serves as an oppressive overlord, subjecting students to undue stress and pressure, potentially stunting their growth and development.

As the educational maestro orchestrates this revolution, Dr. Muganga unveils a symphony of alternative forms of assessment, conducting a masterclass in the art of evaluating students’ abilities.

Continuous assessment and coursework emerge as the virtuosic instruments, playing a harmonious tune that resonates with the very essence of academia.

Muganga argues that these avant-garde methods paint a more vivid and accurate portrait of a student’s capabilities, creating an environment conducive to fostering creativity and nurturing the delicate blossoming of critical thinking.

Harmony of Voices

Dr. Muganga’s radical manifesto does not echo in solitary defiance; it becomes a harmonious chorus as voices like Priscilla and Chris join the melody.

The ‘Morning At NTV’ discussion becomes the battleground where these educational gladiators converge, unanimously endorsing Muganga’s battle against the oppressive reign of traditional examinations.

They resoundingly agree that the power to make a difference should not be incarcerated within the boundaries of formal schooling. The air is thick with the fervor of this intellectual clash, leaving no doubt that Muganga’s ambitious proposition has ignited a fierce and impassioned debate about the destiny of education in Uganda.

In this educational saga, Muganga emerges as the revolutionary protagonist, challenging the establishment and beckoning a new era where the shackles of exams are shattered, paving the way for the unbridled exploration of students’ limitless potential.

The echoes of this revolt against exam tyranny will undoubtedly reverberate through the annals of Uganda’s educational history.

Muganga’s Tremendous Strides to Revolutionizing Education and Employment

Muganga’s challenge is not confined to rhetoric; it is a revolutionary call for a paradigm shift in evaluating student capabilities, in a way effectively tailored to the current job market demands.

The indomitable academician Muganga is the brain behind the pièce de résistance, the ‘VU Success Formula.’ In a rapidly evolving Ugandan job market where candidates need 2-3 years of experience, the formula becomes the university’s magnum opus.

The narrative intricately weaves through the conundrum of students spending minimal work-based months during internships, leaving a glaring experience gap.

Dr. Muganga, shares insights into its genesis in an exclusive interview.

“We have developed this formula to address the performance gap, the gap between what students are expected to do and what students are able to do,” he explained.

“Unlike other institutions, these interventions are needed at VU to enable graduates to secure jobs immediately in the highly competitive labour market as they are designed to benefit all students, making it easier for lecturers to embrace their,” he added.

The VU Employability Formula, akin to an intellectual symphony, integrates variables such as Student’s Interest, Teaching, and a Work Integrated Learning (WIL) approach, designed to provide real-world exposure over the academic journey.

Symbolized by the equation E= F{I+T+(WIL)n}, this formula becomes the elixir addressing the performance gap between student expectations and abilities.

The WIL approach facilitates hands-on training, enabling students to graduate not only with academic knowledge but also the requisite experience, significantly reducing unemployment levels.

The WIL approach facilitates hands-on training, enabling students to graduate not only with academic knowledge but also the requisite experience, significantly reducing unemployment levels.

The tale transcends academia, becoming an envelope of bold ideas, transformative formulas, and the promise of a brighter future for Ugandan graduates.