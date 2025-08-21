First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Alitwaala Kadaga has laughed off online circulating propaganda that she has been disqualified from the race for the Second Vice Chairperson Women in the NRM Central Executive Committee( CEC).

A list, the former Speaker of Parliament had called “Fake,” has been trending, naming a number of contestants allegedly kicked out by the NRM’s National Executive Committee. These, among others, mentions the Kamuli Woman MP whom they allege to have been disqualified on the account of using sectarian language which could adversely impact the party’s internal cohesion.

When contacted by Watchdog news, Kadaga outrightly poured cold water on the allegations, denying knowledge of the development.

” This is absolute rubbish. And we know where it’s all coming from but it’s very unfortunate if this is the road we have elected to take as a country.” She said.

Kadaga wondered how the news of her disqualification could first reach rival social media activists before she gets to be informed.

” How possible is it that my rivals are the first to receive the news about my disqualification before me who is being accused? Isn’t that suspicious?” She exclaimed.

She assured the delegates that she is still a candidate and has no intention of backing down for whatever reason. She says she is aware of all evil plots to disorganize her supporters through misinformation and disinformation but Asa team, they are ready to respond decisively.

To her rivals, she advised them to divert all the energy they are using in the dirty tricks and refocus it to looking for votes among the delegates.

Kadaga, the reigning Vice Chairperson Women is facing off with her successor Speaker of Parliament, also public political rival. Among has build her campaign on the promise of strengthening the party, while Kadaga insists that her spotlessly clean track record should be the reason why she should further be trusted.