President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, today addressed thousands of NRM supporters at Kizinda Market in Bushenyi – Ishaka Municipality, issuing a strong warning to Parish Development Model (PDM) officials who charge or steal from beneficiaries.

He vowed to decisively deal with anyone sabotaging a programme meant to lift Ugandans out of poverty.

During a massive campaign rally, President Museveni also revisited the seven NRM contributions to Uganda, stressing peace as the most critical.

He said countries like Sudan—where people are “dying like flies”—are suffering because of sectarian politics based on tribe and religion.

“Uganda was heading in the same direction, but when the NRM came, it stopped all that. We created a strong national party and strong institutions like the army and police. When you vote NRM, you are not helping Museveni; you are helping yourself,” he said.

On development, the President highlighted achievements in economic infrastructure.

Bushenyi District, which now has 17 sub-counties/town councils, 72 parishes, and 571 villages, has benefited from major road projects including the Ishaka–Kasese road and the Ishaka–Kagamba road.

President Museveni announced that the government will construct the Mbarara–Ishaka road, with funds already available, and will upgrade the Bwizibwera–Nyakambu–Buhweju–Nyakashaka–Nyabirizi route.

On electricity, he noted that 15 of the 17 sub-counties in Bushenyi are already connected, with the government set to extend power to Kyamuhunga Sub-county and Bitooma Town Council in the next term.

President Museveni also highlighted progress in social infrastructure.

Bushenyi District and Bushenyi–Ishaka Municipality have 151 government primary schools and 155 private primary schools, as well as 16 government secondary schools and 67 private secondary schools. Of these, 13 government secondary schools provide Universal Secondary Education (USE) and Universal Post-O-Level Education and Training (UPOLET), with a total enrolment of 9,470 students.

The President also urged residents to differentiate between development and wealth creation.

“Tarmac roads and electricity do not mean you have wealth. Wealth creation is for the individual,” he said.

He encouraged adoption of the four-acre model, noting that although Bushenyi is known for dairy farming, many are reluctant to plant pasture, which limits productivity. He cited Joseph Ijara of Serere as an example of a farmer who increased output after planting pasture.

President Museveni further reported that the number of households outside the money economy has reduced from 68% to 30%, thanks to increased production in coffee, milk, palm oil and growth of industrial parks.

On job creation, he said jobs come from commercial agriculture, factories, ICT and the services sector. He cited Hon. Fred Byamukama, the Minister of State for Transport, who employs 26 people after embracing the four-acre model.

Maama Janet thanked Bushenyi residents for turning up in large numbers and supporting the NRM.

“The peace you have must be protected. The only way to protect these gains is by voting NRM and encouraging your family members and friends to vote. Do not stop at attending rallies—come and vote on polling day,” she urged.

Bushenyi District NRM Chairperson, Hajji Hassan Basajjabalaba thanked the President for the enormous development in the district, including the banana factory and road network.

He requested the introduction of a national medical insurance scheme and appealed for an industrial park in Bushenyi.

ENDS