The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) is learning the hard way that ousting Micheal Katungi is easier said than done. Following his expulsion by the chairman PLU, General Muhozi, Katungi is still clinging to power — armed not with guns, but with WhatsApp groups and loyalists.

Vice Chairperson Micheal Nuwagira Toyota Kaguta announced Katungi’s replacement with Stephen Rutasharara as external affairs coordinator while Ronnie Kananura was confirmed as USA Chapter Chairperson. The reshuffle was meant to restore credibility after Katungi’s indictment in the United States on drug and arms trafficking charges. But Katungi, with Sylvia Kakyo as his co-pilot, have refused to bow out.

Kakyo has reportedly launched a “government-in-exile” via WhatsApp, rallying Katungi’s supporters and continuing to call herself the rightful chairperson undermining the new interim leadership. Members complain of chaos, with Kakyo using pseudonyms to insult rivals and undermining the new appointed leadership. “We are in total confusion,” one frustrated member confessed anonymously, lamenting the endless defiance. Ms. Kakyo was appointed by Katungi, how can she fail to respect Vice Chairman’s orders.

Meanwhile, in the UAE, Katungi struck again — expelling chapter chairperson Douglas Kapilary and the entire executive from the official group for daring to attend a function with Rutasharara. The Uganda Dubai Convention, officiated by Minister Balaam Barugahara on behalf of the President, further enraged Katungi, who saw betrayal everywhere.

Katungi and Kakyo run their parallel but empty empire as the whole membership accepting to move in, while Rutasharara and Kananura assert full authority with ease. Kapilary, caught in the crossfire, has become the latest casualty of the WhatsApp wars, navigating through the fracass expertly after rallying the membership onto a new WhatsApp group.

Observers note that the diaspora has overwhelmingly embraced the new leadership, with members rallying behind Rutasharara and Kananura’s clear vision and disciplined approach. What once seemed like distractions have quickly faded, exposing Katungi and Kakyo’s efforts as hollow and ineffective. For a movement that thrives on unity and discipline, the ease with which the new leadership has consolidated power and restored order demonstrates PLU’s resilience and ability to keep its mission abroad firmly on track.