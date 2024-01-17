Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has disassociated itself from the ongoing opposition political pressure group to form an alliance for change aimed to oust the National Resistance Movement (NRM) from power come 2026 General Elections. UPC says no one single opposition political party or pressure group has written or approached UPC with an alliance agenda.

Mr. Muzeyi Faizo, UPC Head of Media and Communications, while addressing Journalists at the party Head Office, located on Uganda House in Kampala on Wednesday said; the party has well laid down political structures and organs to address political party related issues and that UPC does not operate in isolation and rumormongering. Asked why UPC flag was among opposition political parties that recently endorsed an alliance agenda, Mr. Faizo said: “If there are people out there masquerading as representing the interests of UPC political party, then take it from me that UPC does not recognize and know them.”

Regarding the ongoing 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77+China Summit in Kampala, UPC in a statement highlighted the challenge of heavy debt burden which has enslaved NAM members since the Arab – Israel war of early 1970s, and that this has reduced the capacity to invest in our economies and trade as well as create viable opportunities for the youthful population.

“UPC calls upon the ongoing NAM Summit to come up with practical solutions to the debt trap,”reads the statement in part.

UPC highlighted other challenges that should be addressed by NAM to include; food insecurity, climate change, poor health, unemployment, migration and terrorism.

“UPC demands focus and decisiveness by NAM so as to restore hope for a better future,” adds the statement.

UPC states that to address these challenges, there is need to put in place massive investments in innovation and technology that can boast large scale production, as well as heavy reliance on local raw-materials.

“The NAM members who have made a breakthrough in development should act as a model to inspire others, which is consistent with the theme of the ongoing NAM Summit, “deepening cooperation for shared global affluence“.” UPC further points out.

On UPC countrywide political mobilization, Mr. Muzeyi said UPC would like to thank the people of Dokolo District for the wonderful reception they gave to the Party President Hon. Jimmy Akena on his ongoing nationwide mobilization tours on Saturday 13th January 2024, which is in line with the demands of the 2025/2026 electoral roadmap released by the Independent Electoral Commission.

He said this is the third presidential mobilization visit after Apac and Amolatar respectively, and that UPC is now set to visit Kigezi sub region in the last week of this month.

“This is indeed a clear testimony that the Party President Hon. Jimmy Akena is fulfilling his commitment of traversing the whole country as he drums up support for UPC in the forthcoming presidential, parliamentary and local government elections,” concludes the UPC statement.