Kampala, Uganda – 24th July 2023. Phaneroo Ministries International, a dynamic life-transforming ministry led by Apostle Grace Lubega is scheduled to celebrate its ninth anniversary on the 5th of August 2023 at the Kololo Independence Grounds, Kampala.

Headlining the celebration will be Nigerian gospel heavyweight, Moses Bliss, renown for emotive songs including Too faithful and Bigger every day. Alongside the popular artist, entertaining the congregants, will be a selection of guest artists and the showstopping Phaneroo choir.

In the lead up to the day, the ministry is running multiple activities to give thanks by giving back to the community. This includes market cleaning, hospital ministry, and community outreach programs. Through these activities, dubbed “Hope Campaign” the ministry extends God’s love to people in various communities.

Additionally, the ministry will also continue its anniversary tradition of invading the streets of (among others) Kampala, Arua, Masaka, Mbale, Entebbe, Hoima, Lira, Bushenyi, Luweero, Gulu, Mukono and Soroti preaching the gospel to commuters. This time though, with the extensive presence of the ministry across the world, street preaching will be conducted in various countries across the world.

According to organizers of the event, the theme for this year is Thanksgiving and Miracle service. “We are giving thanks to God for the wonderful things He has done in us, for us and through us as a ministry during the year. We also give thanks for the wonderful things He has already prepared for us.”

It is a truism that in the presence of God, miracles, signs, and wonders happen because it is the nature of God to heal the sick, open blind eyes, open deaf ears, align people to their ordained purposes and restore relationships. Against this backdrop, we implore everyone to join us at the Kololo Independence grounds for this life-transforming event; God is up to something.

The Phaneroo anniversary is free for people from all walks of life, gender, profession, and affiliations; gates open from 12pm.