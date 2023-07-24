Despite the economic turbulence Uganda is experiencing, Mirembe Villas-Kigo is still rated among the desired prestigious gated community one would feel, safe and healthy to live in.

Mirembe Villas-Kigo are so far rated as World Class Villas and the perfect home in the Pearl of Africa. Although it’s a world-class property development for a secure and self-reliant living community in Uganda, it’s a home for everyone and very affordable.

Nevertheless, one of the amazing features that have made Mirembe Villas estate stand out, is the Mirembe Mall which acts as its own stock centre where every service that would be required by their clients is available. The Mirembe Mall has automatically changed the shopping lifestyle of residents in the Kigo neighbourhood and even those using the Entebbe Express Highway.

The Mirembe Mall is a beautiful space built outside the gated community of the posh Mirembe Villas estate in Kigo, but primarily to feed the clients within the Mirembe Villas. It has several business opportunities, including a supermarket with storage and office spaces, and a restaurant with a kitchen specifically built to feed the clients in the estates, that is why when one is at Mirembe Villas won’t necessarily need to come to the city centre for any service because Mirembe Mall has everything.

Here are some of the service ventures that make Mirembe Villas Kigo tick:

Clinic and Pharmacy

Health is the most aspect of life, therefore the Clinic and Pharmacy are there to serve as the first resort to the clients in case of any health inquiries and there will be no need of coming to the city, unless otherwise. Within the mall, there is a clinic and Pharmacy ready to serve all classes of people.

Supermarket

As we all know, with the presence of resident homes, grocery stores and supermarkets are very much needed. Therefore the mall has a Supermarket much ready to serve its clients whatever kind of goods they want.

Gym and Fitness Club

Although within the estate there are jogging ways, clients can also access gym services. A good gym and fitness instructor is always available to lend services to those in need both within the estate and the neighbourhood.

Beauty Spa or Hair Salon

We all love to look good, with no bad hair days or regular visits to a nearby beautician or barber twice a week. A salon is an option for everyone, including the children, to keep a neat. The mall also has a Beauty Spa and Hair salon ready to offer services.

Financial Services

We all know that money is the engine of everything, and because of this Mirembe Mall has Financial Service centres ready to deliver quick access to money to the estate occupants even by-passers. Such financial services include; Mobile money, banking services, and ATMs.

Gift Shops

Where humans live, expect love, so the Mall has also got gift shops for loved ones, a lot of people do so without the faintest idea of what to buy. Gift shops allow customers to browse for the perfect product. One would be correct to say that Mirembe Mall is an all-around shopping centre that has made Mirembe Villas Kigo a super completely gated community.

Meanwhile one can get on Hotline: +256 414 696 368 Email: info@mirembevillas.co.ug or visit their offices at Garden City Shopping & Leisure Centre, Shop LG5 Plot LR 64/86 Yusuf Lule Road