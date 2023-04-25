Alexander Bagonza, better known by his stage name A Pass has urged fellow musicians to desist from disrespecting the big three (Bobi Wine, Chameleon and Bebe Cool) artists in the music industry because they are legends.

A Pass through his Facebook page on Monday said there is a lot to learn from the big three than disrespecting them and making fun of them.

“I laugh when I see people discussing Bobi wine,Chameleone and Bebe Cool.

I personally love to focus on the good things, these guys have created music that has made many of us happy and proud to be Ugandans. There is so much to learn from these guys, what to be like and what not to be like. Judging them is from a place of self-righteousness but remember, everyone makes mistakes and we learn from them. So learn, don’t judge.

Whether it’s now or then these guys are diamonds and will always be and will forever be. They are not changing into copper. They will always be remembered as great men that changed the face of Ugandan music.

If you are an artist and you have anything disrespectful you want to say to these guys save it because they paved a way for you to enjoy yourself as a Ugandan musician.

Learn from them, and don’t make fun of them. When a man falls, don’t laugh, learn. Lastly, if you spend most of your time looking at what other people are doing with their own time, you need to look closely at yourself and not at them.

Let me go back to the studio and work on being the big one.”