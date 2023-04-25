The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has shut down the Katosi Water plant to allow project engineers undertake general maintenance of water treatment units, electro-mechanical systems and inspection of underwater systems.

“The Management of National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) wishes to inform its valued customers and the general public that there will be interruptions in water supply tomorrow Tuesday 25th April, 2023 from 7am to Wednesday 26th April, 2023. The 24hrs shutdown will allow project contractors and NWSC engineers undertake general maintenance of water treatment units, electro-mechanical systems and inspection of underwater systems,” the management said in a Monday 24th April, 2023 statement.

The affect areas whose water supply are being cut off include; Mukono, Mbalala, Seeta, Sonde, Naguru, Bukoto, Ntinda, Naalya, Kisaasi and the surrounding areas, Namuwongo, Kiira, Kyaliwajjala, parts of Butabika, Namanve, parts of Kasangati, Najjera, Gayaza, Kasangati and the surrounding areas, Matugga, Kabaga, Jjokolera and the surrounding areas.

“Customers are therefore advised to store water and use it sparingly as it takes time for the system to stabilize after a total plant shutdown. All inconveniences are highly regretted,” they said.