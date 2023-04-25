Dr. Jimmy Spire Ssentongo is the new leader of People Power, according to controversial novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.

Ironically, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine is the known leader of People Power, a movement that seeks to unite Ugandans on issues such as ending human rights abuse, corruption and redefining the rule of law, with a focus on young Ugandans.

However, according to Kakwenza, Dr. Spire has ‘overthrown’ Bobi Wine due to his recent viral social media human interest campaign that has greatly impacted on the lives of Ugandans.

Jimmy Spire Sentongo @SpireJim is the new leader of people power—@YusufSerunkuma — Kakwenza Rukirabashaija (@KakwenzaRukira) April 24, 2023

Kakwenza’s assertion follows Dr Spire’s successful #KampalaPotholeExhbition, a social media campaign aimed at exposing the sorry state of roads in Kampala City.

“Our preliminary KAMPALA POTHOLE EXHIBITION starts on Monday, April 17. We shall exhibit Kampala pothole photos on every tweet by @KCCAUG @UNRA_UG, @NRMOnline, @GenWamala with the location of the pothole (pondhole), age of the pothole, estimated size, and a note of thanks,” Dr. Spire tweeted last Sunday.

“As you participate in the Kabaka Birthday Run, take as many Kampala pothole photos and videos as you can equip yourself for the #KampalaPotholeExhibition starting online tomorrow,” he added.

It was due to this viral campaign that President Museveni was prompted to allocate Shs6bn to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to do the needful with immediate effect.

“I now direct the Ministry of Finance to urgently release the quarterly contribution to KCCA of shs6 billion for pothole filling, repairs and maintenance of roads,” Museveni directed on Wednesday, adding that, “I task the Kampala Executive Director and her team to give the country an account of progress in this matter.”

Dr. Spire has now embarked on another online campaign;- #UgandaHealthExhibition.