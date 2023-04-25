Former Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Joseph Tamale Mirundi has made peace with his sworn enemy – Balaam Barugahara.

In a video making rounds on various social media platforms, Tamale is seen rubbing shoulders with the events organiser and journalist Kungu Al- Mahadi Adam.

He says, “I have made peace with my son. We have one goal of ensuring that Muhoozi becomes President. Gen. Muhoozi is now remaining with only two hurdles; one to retire from the army and agreeing with his father.”

Mirundi added, ” With that I’m returning to Radio 4’s ‘Gwe Nsonga’ program which airs every Tuesday.”

Radio 4 is owned by Balaam, one of the figures behind the MK project that pushes for Gen. Muhoozi’ Kainerugaba’s Presidency.

On his part, Balaam noted , “I have met my uncle Tamale Mirundi the Spokesperson of MK Movement in Buganda and our meeting is all about reconciliation. I have made peace because of General Muhoozi, the Unifier. We now have one enemy and we know him. We no longer want to have friendly fire.”

For years, Mirundi and Balaam have not been seeing eye to eye and on several occasions, the former has been accusing the latter of being a mafia who doesn’t wish any good for President Yoweri Museveni.

“I will deal with Balaam, he is a mafia, he doesn’t work for Museveni, he works for the mafias. Balaam creates trouble and solves it,” Mirundi said in 2020 as he appeared on STV’s ‘Sharp Talk with Tamale Mirundi’ show.