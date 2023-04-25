Police in Mbaale City are investigating circumstances under which a school administrator was allegedly caught red-handed defiling his pupil in his office.

Joel Situma, a teacher of science and also the director of studies at Nabuyonga primary school in Mbaale is in custody at Mbaale Central Police Station on allegations of defilement.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Situma had lured his victim to his office to pick chalk when he took advantage of her.

Teachers and learners were alarmed by the noise coming out of the shameless school boss’ office which is close to that of the head teacher before storming in when they met Situma on top of the minor at the top of his office table.

The troubled teacher is said to have relentlessly pleaded with his captors to hurry the abominable act under the carpet to no avail.

Police were called to arrest the situation and the suspect was taken into custody where a charge of refinement has been preferred against him.

The victim, a pupil in primary six revealed that the hungry teacher had lured her with the promise of free marks after she was repeatedly finding it hard to perform well in science which master Situma teaches.

Not the first time

A source at Nabuyounga primary school that spoke to us on condition of anonymity intimated that this is not the first time Situma is being accused of abusing young girls at the school.

” It’s his habit. He invites girls to his office and coerces them into sleeping with him. We have heard him doing it several times but just kept quiet.”