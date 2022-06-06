Over the Martyr’s Day weekend, June 3rd to 4th Vumbula Uganda Festival registered a record-breaking crowd that left many yearning for more and comparing the festival to Nyege Nyege at the Nile Nest Resort.

The two-day event showcased the key tourism and cultural products that Jinja has to offer together with mind-blowing live band performances from Uganda’s top musicians, deejays and more.

“Since April 2021, Nile Special established a mutually beneficial relationship with Vumbula in helping to promote their campaign as the official partner. We have now partnered on five (5) travel editions!! These trips have been memorable travel experiences whereby all those who went on the trip were able to ‘kuvumbula’ what makes Uganda the Pearl of Africa. Uganda is uniquely gifted in different regions and it is great we are able to positively show their tourism aspects,” said Joelle Galla Brand Manager Club & Premium Brands.

The event will also have an extra touch of entertainment from Abeka Band, Aziz Azion, An Known, Hit Nature, DJ Roja, MC Casmir, DJ El-Nicho, Livin MC & Evelyn MC.