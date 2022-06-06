Cindy, Winnie Nwagi, Maddox Sematimba & Fik Fameica left revellers happy and excited at the Saturday’s (04.06.2022) Capital FM National Tour Concert that was held at the Mbale S S Grounds.

In a bid to celebrate the biggest and best Ugandan English radio station which has stayed at the top of the radio industry for 30 years, partnered with Club Pilsener – a brand that is known for supporting Uganda music for many years.

“Tours such as these provide unique opportunities for us as a Brand to reach out to and celebrate with our consumers. It is in our DNA as Club Pilsener to enable our consumers to unleash their inner self and this tour will help us reach out to those in Mbale city with the same vibe,” said Joel Galla, Nile Breweries’ Brand Manager Club and Premiums.

“We had a very good experience in Mbarara & Fort Portal; Mbale has proved we are growing bigger and better as revellers get to know and see what we have to offer,” he added.

The tours, according to Capital FM officials will also deliver a one of a kind experience to Capital FM’s loyal fans and presenters in different towns, regions and cities around the country.