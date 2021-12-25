Christmas season is filled with excitement and fun. Families come together to celebrate and exchange gifts, and decorations change the landscape of cities and towns. Once the holiday is over, however, the lack of excitement can leave you feeling down. Get back into a good mood by being thankful for your good times, planning for the next holiday or picking up a new hobby.

1. Reflect on the holiday. When you feel sad that the holiday is over, cheer yourself up by thinking about all of the good times that you had. There are bound to be a lot of great memories from the holiday, so focus on those when you feel upset.

Go through photographs from the holiday. If you’re from a family that takes a lot of photographs or videos of family gatherings, look through some of them if you’re feeling low after the holidays. They’ll be a great reminder of all of the fun you had.

Talk to the people you celebrated with. It’s never to early to begin reminiscing. Speak with your friends and family members that celebrated with you and talk about the good times at Christmas. They’re bound to be able to cheer you up with a funny story from the holiday.

2. Get excited about your gifts. While gifts aren’t the only good thing about the holidays, they can make make you happy when you’re sad about the holiday ending. Play with toys or gadgets, read books, and make use of all of the gifts you’ve been given. They’ll be a welcome distraction.

3. Spend your Christmas money. If you received money or gift cards, go out and treat yourself. You’ll be cheered up by new purchases, and you may be able to forget that the holiday is over. Go out to eat or visit stores for a good distraction.

4. Write thank you notes. Send messages to the people who got you gifts and thank them for a great holiday. Not only will you be doing a good deed, but you’ll be recalling memories of the times that made you happy. Use the notes to talk about how much you enjoyed the holidays, and how you can’t wait to spend

time together next year.

5. Exercise. Exercising will put you in a much better mood and help you burn off some of the extra Christmas-food calories. Go for a jog, lift weights or play a sport with some friends. If you live in a cold climate, January might be too chilly for much outdoor activity, so look into a gym membership or indoor sports leagues.

6. Volunteer. Volunteering can help you keep your Christmas spirit alive as you help those in need. Look into helping out local soup kitchens, shelters or charities that distribute winter clothes. You’ll be able to help others through the winter and take your mind off of the end of the Christmas season.

