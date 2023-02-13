Private Catholic-founded secondary school- St Noah Mawaggali- Mbikko once again proved to be one of the country’s most dependable secondary schools after they excelled in the 2022 UCE exams just as has been the case in the previous couple of years.

The school is located only 1.2km from Nalubaale Power Station, formerly known as Owen Falls Dam a hydroelectric power station across the White Nile near its source at Lake Victoria in Jinja.

Over the last 30 years since its establishment, St Noah Mawaggali has cemented its position as a centre of academic excellence in Jinja- the humid heart of Uganda.

2022 UCE Performance

They excelled with 45 of their candidates scoring grade one 79 in grade 2, 37 in grade 3 and 13 in Grade 4.

Muzambe Haruna-11, Sekyanzi Edrine- 12,

Muma Teddy Dan- 13, Walusimbi Joseph- 14 and Kadimbwa Solomon- 16 were the best performers of the year.

History, Mathematics, Chemistry, Fine Art, Literature, Commerce, Geography and Luganda we’re the best-performed subjects.

The school cherishes the Christian and moral values of honesty, equality, humility, love and respect for human dignity. While striving to make secondary education accessible to the community and the nation, St Noa Mawaggali Senior Secondary School consistently works to provide a truly holistic well rounded equality education enabling the students to unleash their full potential and fit in the highly competitive education environment.

The school is also open to learners of other religious convictions since they provide a non-discriminatory approach.

Specific focus is directed towards co-curricular activities such as football, netball, debating, and scouting among the range of activities emphasised.