KOTIDO: The Rt Rev Simon Akol Aisu was yesterday consecrated and enthroned as the Second Bishop of North Karamoja Diocese in a colourful ceremony held at Christ Church Cathedral, Kotido presided over by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu.

Archbishop Kaziimba expressed concern about the insecurity in Karamoja region and called for free and compulsory education for all.

“I am very concerned about the continuing insecurity in parts of the Diocese and Karamoja region in general. I appeal that such must stop in order to allow growth and development in the region. Education can not happen when there is insecurity. Insecurity brings hunger, anger and famine because people can not engage in agricultural activities freely.” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

In his charge, Bishop Aisu pledged to focus on mission and evangelism, capacity building and staff welfare and to organize annual Diocesan fellowship of Clergy and their spouses to build unity and spiritual growth among the pastoral staff of the Diocese.

He pledged to promote and support government programs that promote academic and moral development of Children and the nation.

“We will be active partners with Ministry of Education and Sports to ensure that standard and quality education is given to Children.” Bishop Aisu said.

On Church development, Bishop Aisu said that through their development arm, North Karamoja Diocese will continue to contribute to the improvement of social economic wellbeing of vulnerable individuals and households focusing on sustainable livelihood, water, sanitation and hygiene, climate change and natural resource management.

On health and medical care, he pledged to work with health management committees of Church of Uganda founded health units and the District administration to ensure that they save lives and give care to people and link them with Uganda Protestant Medical Bureau for easy access to health services.

Bishop Aisu called for peace, unity and reconciliation and called for government of Uganda, development partners and people of goodwill to support the Diocese in mission and evangelism.

He committed to ensure proper and responsible utilization of human, financial, natural and technological resources and urged Christians to put to good use the precious resources at their disposal.

The retreat leader and preacher of the day, Rt Rev Prof. Alfred Olwa, the Bishop of Lango Diocese charged Bishop Aisu to stand firm on the gospel, to speak and lift the word of God.

There are a lot of expectations from you now that you have become a Bishop. You must henceforth live an exemplary life that dignifies the glory of Jesus Christ. You must ensure that you advocate for reading of the bible in this Diocese and beyond.” Prof. Olwa said.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Uganda, Rt. Hon Thomas Tayebwa who represented President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as the Chief Guest said that there is great potential in Karamoja to turn it into the food basket for the region and entire country.

“It’s very unfortunate that business companies and individuals come to Karamoja, take minerals and other riches but do not support the region in terms of agriculture. As the government, we intend to focus on irrigation to ensure that food production in this region increases. We want to tackle the issue of food security unreservedly.” Rt. Hon. Tayebwa said.

He added, “You can not develop through cattle rustling because the one you have stolen a cow from will pray for a curse on you and it will happen. I call upon you to embrace agriculture especially when we roll out the irrigation program.”

He commended Archbishop Kaziimba and the Province of the Church of Uganda for standing firm on the teachings about family and denouncing same sex marriages.

“We have been providing raw materials to foreign countries over the years, they made a lot of money and forgot about God and his teaching on family. Now, we have to give them the moral raw material. I thank Archbishop Kaziimba for leading the Church of Uganda to give a profound statement against same sex marriages. Be assured of all the necessary support you need.”

He announced the President’s pledge of a brand new car to Bishop Aisu which he said will be delivered tomorrow before Mid day and made several financial contributions to the Bishop and the Diocese.