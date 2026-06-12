Museveni Presides Over Swearing-In of Deputy Chief Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawuumi

By Watchdog Uganda Reporter

ENTEBBE – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Friday presided over the swearing-in ceremony of Uganda’s newly appointed Deputy Chief Justice, Hon. Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawuumi, at State House Entebbe.

During the ceremony, President Museveni congratulated Justice Kawuumi on his appointment and commended Chief Justice Flavian Zeija for his determined efforts to combat corruption and improve efficiency within the Judiciary.

“I congratulate the Deputy Chief Justice, Moses Kazibwe Kawuumi, and I also salute the aggressive spirit of the Chief Justice in fighting corruption,” President Museveni said.

The President reflected on the challenges that plagued Uganda’s judicial system before the National Resistance Movement (NRM) came to power, citing widespread corruption and an overemphasis on technical procedures at the expense of substantive justice.

“When we were fighting in the bush, we had two major problems with the judicial system. One was corruption in the courts, where people could influence outcomes through bribery. The second was the lack of substance, where too much time was spent on procedures rather than delivering justice,” he said.

President Museveni also highlighted traditional African systems of justice, describing them as balancing punishment with reconciliation.

“Our traditional system was both retributive and restorative. If a member of one clan killed someone from another clan and the victim’s clan did not seek revenge, there were mechanisms for compensation, accountability, reconciliation and forgiveness. It ensured justice while maintaining social harmony,” he noted.

The President welcomed ongoing reforms within the Judiciary, particularly efforts to eliminate corruption and expand the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), which he said has helped reduce case backlogs and save both time and resources.

“I am glad that you are making progress in fighting corruption and addressing the issue of lack of substance in judicial processes. I am also happy with the promotion of Alternative Dispute Resolution, which saves time and resources,” he added.

Museveni further welcomed the emergence of a younger generation of judicial officers.

“When we had just assumed power, many judges were older than me. Now it is the reverse; I am the oldest while most of you are young. That is a positive development,” he remarked.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Justice Flavian Zeija congratulated President Museveni on his recent re-election and wished him success during his new term in office.

He thanked the President for ensuring the timely appointment of judicial officers whenever vacancies arise, saying the practice has strengthened service delivery and improved access to justice.

Chief Justice Zeija also congratulated Justice Kawuumi on his appointment, noting that he was assuming leadership of an office that had undergone significant reforms.

“I left that office as a paperless court. I encourage you to continue with the digitisation agenda and strengthen the systems we have put in place,” he said.

He revealed that the Judiciary is implementing an integrated judicial management system aimed at linking courts across the country to improve efficiency and service delivery.

The Chief Justice also pointed to reforms in court case management, saying the previous practice of prioritising newer cases over long-pending matters had created opportunities for corruption.

“There must be a clear and transparent criterion for case allocation and listing. Cases should be handled fairly and according to established procedures,” he emphasised.

He further proposed the establishment of a specialised division to handle environmental and infrastructure-related disputes, citing the growing importance of environmental justice in Uganda’s development agenda.

Chief Justice Zeija reaffirmed the Judiciary’s commitment to making justice more accessible to all Ugandans while expanding the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms to resolve disputes more quickly and amicably.

In his remarks, Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawuumi expressed gratitude to President Museveni for entrusting him with one of the country’s highest judicial offices.

“I am deeply grateful for the appointment, Your Excellency, and I will work tirelessly to serve the people of Uganda and uphold the Constitution,” he said.

Justice Kawuumi pledged to strengthen institutional systems within the Judiciary, embrace technology, and advance ongoing digital transformation initiatives.

He also pledged to support the fight against corruption within the justice sector, commending President Museveni for his continued commitment to promoting accountability in public institutions.

Before his appointment, Justice Kawuumi served as a Justice of the Court of Appeal.

The ceremony was attended by Attorney General Sam Mayanja, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao, commissioners of the Judicial Service Commission, senior judicial officers, and other government officials.