Community NewsNewsPolitics

Bigirwa Blames Kamuli Loss on Witchcraft, Says Rivals Used ‘Traditional Science’

Lawrence Kazooba
Lawrence Kazooba
Moses Bigirwa

KAMULI, Uganda — Moses Bigirwa, a defeated parliamentary aspirant for Kamuli Municipality, has blamed his loss in the just-concluded elections on what he claims was the use of witchcraft by his political rivals, saying the alleged practices psychologically weakened his support base.

Speaking to Kwezi Robinson on Kewaza Media Channel, Bigirwa alleged that his opponents deployed traditional medicine men to influence voters’ thinking and tilt the electoral outcome in their favour. He said the alleged activities went beyond local practitioners, claiming that witchdoctors were sourced from as far as Tanzania to interfere with the mindset of voters in Kamuli.

According to Bigirwa, members of his own campaign team repeatedly urged him to counter the alleged moves by deploying witchcraft as well, but he refused on principle. He said that while he rejected the idea, the constant talk of supernatural interference unsettled his supporters and affected morale on the ground.

“My team kept telling me to also use witchcraft, but I resisted,” Bigirwa said during the interview. “However, the issue psychologically affected my supporters. They felt overpowered and intimidated.”

Bigirwa further alleged that his rivals’ agents used traditional means to influence voters through everyday activities, including food consumption, claiming that some supporters believed witchcraft had been placed in food eaten by residents during the campaign period.

While acknowledging that elections are ultimately decided by voters, Bigirwa insisted that belief in supernatural influence remains strong in many communities and can shape political behaviour, especially when fear and rumours spread unchecked.

“People may dismiss it, but on the ground these things matter,” he said. “Once voters believe their minds are being engineered, it changes how they think and act.”

Political analysts note that claims of witchcraft and supernatural interference are not uncommon in Ugandan politics, particularly in closely contested races, where candidates struggle to explain unexpected defeats. Such allegations, however, are difficult to verify and often reflect deeper issues such as weak mobilisation, limited resources, or shifting voter loyalties.

Neither the Electoral Commission nor Bigirwa’s named rivals have responded to the allegations. The Commission has previously maintained that elections are conducted under established legal frameworks and that disputes should be addressed through formal petitions and evidence-based complaints.

Bigirwa has not indicated whether he plans to challenge the Kamuli Municipality results in court, but said his immediate focus is on engaging supporters and reflecting on lessons from the campaign.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Museveni Vows to Eradicate Poverty, Strengthen Unity in Post-Election Address at Rwakitura
Next Article Why Ssemujju Nganda Lost Kira Municipality — and What It Means

Editor's Pick

NewsPolitics

How Haruna Kasolo Silenced  Kyagulanyi’s NUP in Buganda

At least for 5 years (2021-2026), Robert Kyagulanyi's NUP had demonstrated political…

By
Mubiru Ivan
12 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

KAWEESA KAWEESA: There Is Nothing to Celebrate in the 2026 MP Victories

The celebrations that followed Uganda’s 2025–2026 parliamentary elections have been loud and…

8 Min Read
Community NewsNationalNewsPolitics

Medard Sseggona Bows Out of Active Politics, Thanks Voters for Three Terms

Former Busiro East Member of Parliament Medard Lubega Sseggona has officially announced…

2 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 675 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4321 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

KAWEESA KAWEESA: There Is Nothing to Celebrate in the 2026 MP Victories

The celebrations that followed Uganda’s 2025–2026 parliamentary elections have been…

Why Ssemujju Nganda Lost Kira Municipality — and What It Means

The defeat of Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda…

MUZIRA JOSHUA: From polls to progress; the time to build our nation is now

The 2026 general elections dust has…

Thousands in Masaka Congratulate President Museveni on Victory

MASAKA – Thousands of National Resistance…

WADADA ROGERS: An open letter to the Bishop of Mbale Diocese, go slow on Umukuuka Wa Bugisu

Two weeks ago, death snatched elder…