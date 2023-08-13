Residents of Ikaaba Village in Kisozi Town Council, Kamuli District have vowed to support General Muhoozi Keinerugaba should his name come up in the Presidential campaigns any time in the future.

The overjoyed citizens made the pledge while receiving a water tank donated to Ikaaba burial association members by friends of the first son.

Mr Juma Mpendo Akiiki, the Kamuli District Vi Chairman for Kamuli Youths for GMK who delivered the items on behalf of General Muhoozi encouraged the people to actively participate in government programs designed to transform them social economically such as the Parish Development Model, and Emyooga.

Mpendo also emphasised General Muhoozi’s commitment to transform the lives of the ordinary poor should he get trusted with the mandate to lead the country in future.

Mpendo also hailed spirit of togetherness exhibited by the residents to join hands to provide joint solutions to common problems. This, he said should for the backbone of a strong society where shortcomings are solved as a team rather than individuals. He also promised to continue lobbying for the group and challenged them to form a saving culture which would in turn attract assistance from well wishers to spur more economic progress.

Mr Bileza Samuel, the LC 1 Chairman for the area applauded Mpendo for “rendering us” and implored him to ask General Muhoozi visit them when he returns to Busoga.

” I want to thank my son Juma for being a good child who doesn’t forget his people while he lives in Kampala. I want to send my request to General Muhoozi through him to tell him that we are inviting him to come and visit us next time he returns to Busoga.” Bileza pleaded.

The Muhoozi Movement has become popular in Busoga over the last two years. The MK Movement is a term used by the group of Ugandans pushing for the First Son to take over the leadership of the country when his father, General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni finally decides its time to quit after at least four decades at the wheel.