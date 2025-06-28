Tragic Death of Journalist Jimmy Ssekabito Leaves Uganda’s Media Fraternity in Mourning

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com (mailto:mugenyijj@gmail.com)

[Kampala, Uganda | June 28, 2025] – The voice of Jimmy Ssekabito, a beloved journalist at Central Broadcasting Services (CBS FM), will no longer grace Uganda’s airwaves. Known for his engaging and insightful news bulletins, Ssekabito’s untimely death on June 27, 2025, has left a void in the journalism community, particularly in Greater Masaka and beyond.

Ssekabito, a 45-year-old resident of Gayaza Village in Masaka City, was a dedicated journalist whose warm personality, professionalism, and passion for storytelling earned him respect among colleagues and listeners. His reports, often delivered with his signature sign-off, “On behalf of CBS FM, this is Jimmy Ssekabito reporting from Ssembabule,” resonated deeply, especially in the politically charged Ssembabule District. His coverage of figures like Theodore Ssekikubo and Joy Kabatsi showcased his commitment to uncovering impactful stories.

Colleagues remember Ssekabito as a meticulous professional with a knack for networking and a love for his craft. Whether navigating the sandy roads of Nabugabo Beach in his Mark II saloon car or tackling assignments in Ssembabule’s challenging terrain, he was a reliable and ardent journalist who prioritized deadlines and quality reporting.

According to police reports, Ssekabito’s life was cut short in a tragic accident on June 27, 2025, at approximately 6:00 AM.

The journalist allegedly fell off a boda boda near the Uganda Red Cross Society offices on Rubaga Road, Kampala. He became unconscious and was rushed to Rubaga Hospital by Good Samaritans. Despite efforts to save him, Ssekabito was pronounced dead at 6:40 AM.

A post-mortem examination at Kampala City Mortuary, Mulago, revealed high blood pressure as a contributing factor.

The police have opened an inquiry to investigate the circumstances of his death. The body, which showed no external injuries, was handed over to authorities by Rubaga Hospital.

Police Spokesperson Onyango expressed condolences, stating, “We mourn the loss of Jimmy Ssekabito and extend our sympathies to his family. May they find strength during this difficult time.”

Ssekabito’s death has sent shockwaves through Uganda’s media fraternity, raising concerns about the safety of journalists and the risks they face, including those posed by the country’s road transport system. His absence will be keenly felt at events like World Press Freedom Day, organized by the Greater Masaka Journalists Association, and media trainings by the Human Rights Network for Journalists.

Fellow CBS FM journalists, including Tomusange Kayinja and Muhammad Musa Kigongo, are among those grieving the loss of a colleague and friend. Ssekabito’s down-to-earth personality and camaraderie in the newsroom left lasting memories. His death not only leaves scars but also prompts urgent questions about protecting journalists in Uganda.

As the nation mourns, Ssekabito’s legacy as a storyteller and advocate for truth will endure through his recorded broadcasts and the countless lives he touched.

