[Kampala, Uganda | June 26, 2025] – Huawei Technologies Uganda Company Limited, a global leader in information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, is excited to announce its 2025 Campus Recruitment Program. This initiative aims to empower final-year students and recent graduates to unlock their career potential and contribute to Uganda’s digital future.

The recruitment event will take place on July 2, 2025, at Kyambogo University’s Central Teaching Facility, starting at 10:00 AM.

Open to undergraduate and postgraduate students from universities across Uganda, the program offers opportunities to engage with industry leaders, network with Huawei representatives, and explore career paths in disciplines such as Electrical Engineering, Telecommunications, Cyber Security, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Finance, Procurement & Logistics, Industrial Engineering, Human Resources, Administration, and Public Management.

Under the theme “The Sky Is the Limit” and the slogan “A Better U for a Better Uganda,” Huawei seeks to identify and nurture exceptional talent.

The program provides comprehensive training, mentorship, and hands-on project experience to help young professionals thrive in the fast-evolving tech sector. Participants will also learn about Huawei’s commitment to sustainability, gender equity, and community empowerment through initiatives like the Huawei ICT Competition, Seeds for the Future, and the Huawei DigiTruck project.

Key Program Features:

Mentor Coaching: New employees receive one-on-one guidance to transition seamlessly from campus to the workplace.

Learning in Practice: Opportunities to take on responsibilities, work independently, and contribute to cutting-edge projects.

Integrated Training:

Tailored training programs across various fields to support career development.

Self-Learning Platforms: Access to Huawei’s iLearning and 3MS platforms, offering expert knowledge, company resources, and industry insights.

Interested candidates can register and apply online at Huawei Application Portal.

Huawei remains committed to fostering digital inclusion and sustainable development in Uganda through innovative solutions and partnerships, empowering the next generation to drive technological advancement.

…..