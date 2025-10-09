Kampala — Uganda is preparing to host the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Ministerial Midterm Review Meeting from 13 to 16 October 2025 at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala. Themed “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence,” the gathering of foreign ministers and delegates from NAM Member States, observer countries, and organizations will revisit key policies, challenges, and direction for the Movement.

This meeting builds on Uganda’s recent diplomatic role: in January 2024, Kampala hosted the 19th NAM Summit of Heads of State and Government. The government says preparations are in advanced stages across ministries, departments, and agencies to ensure smooth logistics, security, and protocol arrangements.

According to Vincent Bagiire Waiswa, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government is working on final touches to host all expected delegations. “The Government, through its various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, is in advanced stages of preparation to ensure a successful conference,” Bagiire stated. He also noted that controlled access and security measures will be enforced around the Munyonyo area during the conference.



The midterm review will tackle a range of pressing global and movement-level challenges. Among the top agenda items:

Reassessing NAM’s relevance amid global geopolitical tensions and shifting power dynamics.

Emphasis on the Palestine issue , including support for full implementation of UN General Assembly Resolution ES-10/27 (June 2025), which calls for ending the Gaza blockade, opening borders, and facilitating humanitarian aid.

Addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza , with calls for immediate relief, UNRWA support, and compliance with international law.

Priorities under development and poverty eradication frameworks—especially aligning with the UN 2030 Agenda , the Addis Ababa Action Agenda , and other development commitments.

Proposals for reforming global governance , including the UN, major financial institutions, and advocating for stronger representation of the Global South (especially Africa) in the UN Security Council, consistent with the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration .

Promotion of regional cooperation, technology transfer, trade, industrialization, and job creation as engines for shared prosperity.

Preparations and alignment for the upcoming 20th NAM Summit in Uzbekistan, setting forward the Movement’s forward agenda.

The official agenda and event programme published by the NAM Uganda host site outlines the schedule: ministers are to arrive on 14 October, with formal sessions starting on 15 October at Speke Resort’s Rwenzori Convention Center. Among planned events: opening ceremony, plenary sessions, adoption of outcome documents (including a Kampala Final Outcome Document, Declaration on Palestine, and Kampala Declaration) and a closing ceremony on 16 October.

Significance & Expectations

As the host and current chair of NAM, Uganda takes on a central convening role to galvanize unity among member states and reassert the Movement’s voice in global affairs. The meeting is expected to reaffirm collective stances on peace, justice, self-determination, multilateralism, and equitable development. Observers say the spotlight will be on how NAM adapts to current global ruptures, particularly in the face of conflicts, climate change, and institutional reforms.

Local authorities have urged public cooperation, particularly around traffic and security management during the event. As Kampala prepares to host yet another high-level NAM gathering, expectations are high for renewed diplomatic momentum and deeper South–South solidarity.