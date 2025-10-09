Kassanda, Uganda – National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Bobi Wine received a warm welcome in Kassanda South on Wednesday, with thousands of supporters attending his main rally at Kyanamugera Playground in Nalutuntu Sub County. The rally marked a strategic visit to the home turf of NUP’s incumbent MP, Frank Kabuye, whose father’s home stands not far away from the rally site.

A significant crowd turned up for the event, although observers noted that some attendees had been ferried from neighboring Mityana and that idle youth from Bukuya gold mines were among the supporters. Despite this, Kabuye exuded confidence, assuring Bobi Wine that victory in Kassanda South was certain.

Kabuye pointed out that the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) camp is deeply divided, with its candidates fighting over scraps. Hajj Bisaso Abdul officially clinched the NRM ticket, but his challenger, Eria Mubiru Kabenge, is planning to run as an NRM-leaning independent, with backing from former police officer turned politician Simeo Nsubuga Muwanga. Nsubuga, who ran as an independent in the previous elections against Michael Muhumuza, split the NRM vote of over 16,000, allowing Kabuye to secure a win with slightly over 12,000 votes.

“Kassanda NRM is confused over who they are backing this time,” Kabuye briefed Bobi Wine. “This division is an advantage for us. We hope Bisaso and Mubiru both run because it will give us the space to slip through again.”

However, Kabuye stressed that Eria Mubiru has assisted him in subduing Bisaso. According to Kabuye, Mubiru is a newcomer in the area, having resided in Nalutuntu for barely a decade, and carries a controversial history including several land-grabbing complaints in the sub county. “He can never compete with a home boy like me, born and raised here, with family, friends, and schoolmates,” Kabuye boosted.

Kabuye further criticized Mubiru’s conduct, claiming he is notorious for evicting locals from their bibanja and intimidating anyone who challenges him because he moves around with soldiers and guns. He also alleged that Mubiru’s academic credentials are fraudulent, claiming that his engineering degree from Ndejje University—the same institution attended by fellow NUP MP Francis Zaake—is fake. Kabuye added that the professional engineers’ body has publicly distanced itself from Mubiru, despite his past involvement in military facility construction. “Mubiru will be easy to kick out once he submits these papers for nomination,” Kabuye said, chest-thumping for emphasis, that his lawyers have also punched holes in his A level qualifications, the minimum academic qualification needed to qualify to be a member of parliament.

While Kabuye exuded confidence about Mubiru, he sought Bobi Wine’s support to tackle Hajj Bisaso Abdul, describing him as a youthful leader with political tricks up his sleeves.

Bobi Wine’s visit to Kabuye’s home sub county highlighted NUP’s growing foothold in Kassanda South, where the party seeks to capitalize on divisions within the ruling NRM camp. As the campaigns intensify, the battle lines are clearly drawn between a homegrown NUP favorite and a fractured NRM opposition struggling to find cohesion.