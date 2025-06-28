A heated confrontation unfolded on the June 28, 2025, broadcast of 89.4 NBS *Endabirwamu*, hosted by Sir Grace Mwesigwa every Saturday at 10:00 AM.

The show, held at Buwenge Town Council’s administration block in Jinja District, saw District Youth Councilor AbdulRahman Mujooma and Councilor Annet Kubonaku accuse Jinja District Chairman Moses Batwala of corruption and soliciting bribes for jobs. Councilor Kubonaku cited specific cases, including a resident named Mulushid from Butagaya, alleging that Batwala’s leadership has victimized locals through corrupt practices. Batwala vehemently denied the accusations, challenging the councilors to provide evidence.

“Call Mulushid and let him say how much I took. I’ll pay it back now, even if it’s 10 million shillings—I have the money ready,”

Batwala declared confidently. The clash underscores deep tensions within Jinja District’s leadership. Councilor Samuel Akalya acknowledged corruption as a major challenge, alongside poor parliamentary representation.

Meanwhile, Jinja RDC Michael Kibwika highlighted the success of government programs like Emyooga and PDM, emphasizing their focus on financial inclusion. Batwala’s controversies extend beyond these allegations. His ongoing public disputes with MPs, including Hon. Brandon Kintu (Kagoma North) and Hon. Moses Walyomu (Kagoma), have raised questions about the district’s leadership dynamics.

As Jinja navigates these challenges, one thing is clear: its people deserve transparency and accountability from their leaders.