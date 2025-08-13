Kampala, Uganda – In a stern address on Tuesday, National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretary General Richard Todwong criticized party leaders vying for Central Executive Committee (CEC) and special organ positions for relying on financial muscle rather than ideas and values ahead of internal elections.

The remarks were made during a meeting with candidates at the NRM Electoral Commission offices in Kyadondo, a critical step as the party prepares for the 2026 general elections. Todwong, a seasoned politician with a Master’s in International Relations from Makerere University and a former Nwoya County MP, emphasized the need for discipline, respect, and integrity in the electoral process.

“Let’s compete on ideas, not money,” he declared, warning deep-pocketed candidates against using wealth to “disorganize our party.”

His comments reflect growing concerns within the NRM about vote-buying and factionalism, issues that marred the 2020 primaries, where a 2021 Centre for Policy Analysis study found 68% of voters perceived financial influence as a decisive factor.

The meeting, attended by NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson Tanga Odoi, comes as nominations for CEC roles near their close, with elections looming in the coming months. Odoi echoed Todwong’s call for a fair process, reinforcing the party’s push to uphold its founding values amid internal competition.

The event, held under a tent adorned with NRM colors, saw candidates and officials gathered to strategize, with Todwong stressing unity as a cornerstone for the party’s dominance since 1986. This move is seen as a preemptive strike against the financial excesses that have historically fractured NRM unity, notably the 2016 fallout between then-Secretary General Amama Mbabazi and President Yoweri Museveni.

With Uganda ranked 140th out of 176 on the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index, Todwong’s stance also addresses public scrutiny over governance. The 2026 elections, scheduled for January 12, are a pivotal moment, and the NRM aims to solidify its parliamentary majority through a disciplined internal process.

Reactions on X have been mixed, with supporters praising Todwong’s leadership under #SecretaryGeneralDelivers, while skeptics question the feasibility of curbing money politics. As the party navigates this critical phase, Todwong’s leadership will be tested in translating rhetoric into action.