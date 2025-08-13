East Africa’s most celebrated hip-hop icon, Navio, is set to deliver a spectacular fusion of rhythm, lyricism, and orchestral grandeur in his highly anticipated Orchestra Concert at the iconic Serena Kampala Hotel on October 4.

The monumental cultural celebration, entwining the sounds of Eastern, Western, and Northern Africa for the very first time on one grand stage will have performances from major stars such as Burna Boy, Keith Sweat, Wizkid, Sarkodie, Ice Prince, King Saha, Chameleone, Bobi Wine, and more.

This unprecedented concert marks Navio’s boldest artistic venture to date- melding his powerful hip-hop legacy with sweeping orchestral arrangements.

“This concert is more than music- it’s East Africa’s heartbeat meeting global rhythms in symphonic harmony. I am thrilled to share this immersive experience with my fans and celebrate the legacy we have built across the continent,” Navio said.

Born Daniel Lubwama Kigozi, Navio rose to fame as a founding member of the legendary Ugandan hip-hop group Klear Kut, who pioneered the “Ugaflow” sound and were the first Ugandan hip-hop act to be nominated for a Kora Award. His solo career bloomed with chart-toppers like “Ngalo”, “Bugumu”, “One & Only”, and the international hit “On and On” featuring American R&B star Keith Sweat.

Navio is the most awarded East African hip-hop artists of all time, boasting multi-winner status across Pearl of Africa Music Awards and African Entertainment Awards, with over 30 local and international nominations and victories to his name.

Tickets will go for Shs150,000, tables of Shs 3, 5 and 10m and will be available through Serena Kampala Hotel’s box office and Navio’s official channels. VIP packages include premium seating, a pre-show reception, and exclusive merchandise.