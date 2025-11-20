Kampala, Uganda – As the SFA All Africa Seniors Squash Championship 2025 enters its fourth day, Uganda’s capital is buzzing with high-intensity action on the courts. This landmark inaugural seniors event, organized by the Squash Federation of Africa (SFA) and hosted by the Uganda Squash Rackets Association (USRA), brings together elite players from across the continent in a thrilling showcase of skill, speed, and strategy.

Running from November 17 to 22, the championship features both individual and team events, with a total prize purse of $15,000 up for grabs. Matches are being played across three premier venues in Kampala:

– Kampala Club

– Kabira Country Club

– Pearl of Africa Hotel courts

Kabira Country Club, a standout host with its international-standard squash facilities, floodlit courts, and luxurious amenities, has emerged as a key highlight. Known for its world-class gym, pools, and commitment to sports excellence, Kabira is not only providing top-tier playing conditions but also exceptional hospitality for athletes, officials, and spectators — reinforcing its reputation as one of East Africa’s premier sporting destinations.

Over 20 countries were expected to participate, with strong confirmations from powerhouses like Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria (the defending champions aiming to retain their title), Zimbabwe, Zambia, Kenya, Ghana, Namibia, Rwanda, and hosts Uganda. Players compete in team formats (three players plus one reserve per nation) alongside intense individual draws, delivering fast-paced rallies that have captivated fans.

The event marks a significant milestone for African squash, building on the sport’s growing momentum on the continent under SFA President Dr. Lucky Mlilo. With government backing froom Uganda’s National Council of Sports, the championship promotes regional unity while spotlighting emerging talents and veterans alike.

Live coverage and highlights are available via official streams, including the ongoing YouTube live broadcast: [Watch here](https://www.youtube.com/live/Bg2WhWM7Vqc?si=KyqmQ3fNNR0aOpqC).

Whether you’re a squash enthusiast or discovering the sport’s electrifying appeal, this championship underscores Africa’s rising profile in global racket sports.

For venue inquiries or to experience Kabira Country Club’s facilities:

Call +256 702 711 175 or +256 707 780 149

Stay tuned for finals this weekend — the battle for continental supremacy is heating up! 🏸🇺🇬