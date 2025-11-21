The Ministry of Works and transport in a bid to deliver better transport experience to Ugandans has embarked on country wide road maintenance and upgrade through efforts being made on the road and water.

Recently the ministry embarked on installation of precast girders which are extremely heavy and large on Katonga bridge along Kampala-Masaka high way which will take two weeks to complete.

The station teams of the Ministry of Works across the country are grading roads, reopening clogged drainage channels to ensure safe and reliable travel conditions for Ugandans traveling to different parts of the country and with the current heavy rains the station teams keep monitoring the network and restoring any sections affected by floods.

The Ministry’s upgraded road networks and beautified urban spaces reflect continuous investment in a national growth and service delivery which is a testament to the government’s commitment to a modern connected future.

” Motorists are always advised to follow traffic guidelines and guidances and should exercise Patience during these operations and we regret any inconveniences and appreciate your cooperation, said Bageya Waiswa the permanent Secretary of Ministry of Works.

” With the current heavy rains, our teams will keep monitoring the network and restoring any sections affected by flood or landslides, Waiswa added.