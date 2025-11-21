By Edrisa ssentongo

National social security fund has joined Vision group ahead of the annual Pakasa forum in reaffirming it’s commitment to empower micro, small and medium entrepreneurs as one of the sponsors in partnership with Centenary bank, Enterprise Uganda, Pearl Bank and Ministry of Finance, Planning and economic development at the climax of Global entrepreneurship week aimed at equipping entrepreneurs with practical opportunities, ideas and pathways for business growth.

NSSF joined the Pakasa forum because it’s purpose alligns with the core values and purpose of helping people and strengthening their capacity to save and making saving a natural and essential part of people’s Lives.

The Pakasa forum will be held at Enterprise Uganda newly constructed multi billion shilling training facility in Luzira opposite Butabika hospital under theme opportunities and ideas for growing business with a series of activities and sessions and renowned business experts.

“As NSSF we are honoured to be considered among the the partners invited to take part in the 2025 Pakasa forum, for us this alligns with core purpose to make saving a natural and essential part of of people’s Lives, Barbra Arimi the head of Marketing and Corporate affairs said.

Within the context of supporting, micro,small and medium enterprises, our focus is centred on two key priorities, we are committed on helping building and strengthening their capacity to save and empowering people to have the willingness to save, Barbra Arimi added.