President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s recent address in Namutumba was more than a local engagement; it was a resounding rebuttal to opposition claims that the government has neglected Busoga. Speaking to thousands of residents, accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, the President used the occasion to remind the people of Busoga of the sacrifices made during Uganda’s liberation struggle, the progress achieved under the National Resistance Movement, and the ambitious plans that continue to unfold for the region. His words carried weight not only for Namutumba but for the entire Busoga sub-region, which has often been targeted by opposition narratives claiming that “this government has done nothing.” Museveni’s speech dismantled that allegation by pointing to tangible achievements in peace, infrastructure, education, health, and wealth creation, while also highlighting the prominence of Busoga leaders in national governance.

The President began by situating Busoga within Uganda’s liberation history. He recalled the families that supported him during the difficult years of 1971 to 1973, when political violence claimed many lives in the region, including leaders such as Mathias Ngobi. He reminded the gathering that Busoga was not a passive bystander in Uganda’s journey to peace, but a frontline region where sacrifices were made and blood was shed. Today, the peace enjoyed across Busoga is not accidental but the fruit of NRM’s struggle. Museveni emphasized that without peace, no development could have been possible, and it is precisely this peace that has allowed Busoga to witness transformation in roads, electricity, schools, health centres, and wealth creation initiatives. “The NRM is not a party of jokers,” he declared, underscoring that the opposition’s rhetoric ignores the historical and present realities of progress.

On infrastructure, Museveni pointed to completed and ongoing road projects that have changed the face of Busoga. Roads that were once murram have been tarmacked, connecting districts and easing trade, travel, and access to services. The Nakalama–Busembatya–Namutumba–Tirinyi–Budaka–Mbale road is now fully tarmacked, and upcoming works will further strengthen connectivity through routes such as Nabumali–Butaleja–Namutumba, Busembatya–Nsinze–Kibale–Ivukula–Namakokola, and Kaliro–Ivukula–Naziba. These roads are not isolated projects but part of a broader vision to integrate Busoga into Uganda’s economic network, ensuring that farmers, traders, and ordinary citizens can move goods and services efficiently. Electricity has been extended to district headquarters across Uganda, including Busoga, with power already in Namutumba, Bulange, and Nsinze Town Councils, and plans to reach remaining areas. On water, Museveni acknowledged the gaps, noting that hundreds of villages in Busoga still lack safe water, but he pledged urgent action to close this gap. This frankness demonstrated not neglect but recognition of challenges and commitment to solutions.

Education has been another pillar of transformation. Museveni reminded the people that in 1961, schools were scarce, yet today Busoga boasts hundreds of government primary schools, with the target of one per parish. Secondary education has expanded, with government schools established in several sub-counties and new Seed Secondary Schools under construction to reduce the gaps. Busoga University has been operationalised, offering higher education opportunities to the region’s youth. These achievements stand in stark contrast to the opposition’s claim of neglect. The reality is that Busoga has moved from a time of limited access to education to a future where every parish and sub-county is envisioned to have government-supported institutions.

Health services have also seen significant improvement. Namutumba, like other districts in Busoga, has benefitted from the upgrading of Health Centre IIs to IIIs, with new facilities planned to expand maternal and outpatient services. The President announced upgrades in places such as Irimbi, Kikaru, Buwonge, Kiranga, Bugobi, Namusita, Kisimu, Bukonte, and Mulama, alongside new constructions in Nabweyo and Bugobi. These investments are not confined to Namutumba but reflect a broader policy of strengthening healthcare across Busoga, ensuring that mothers, children, and families have access to quality services closer to their homes.

Museveni’s emphasis on wealth creation was perhaps the most direct counter to opposition claims. He reminded the people that development is for everyone, but wealth is for individuals and families. Roads and electricity are important, but they must translate into household prosperity. He cited success stories from across Uganda, including Busoga, where farmers and entrepreneurs have leveraged government programs to escape poverty. Kazibwe, who started with one cow under NAADS and now owns eight cows, produces 80 litres of milk daily, grows cocoa and coffee, and uses biogas, is a living example of transformation. Hon. Fred Byamukama earns 108 million shillings annually from poultry, creating jobs and sustaining his family. Fish farming demonstrations showed how half an acre can generate 100 million shillings in revenue, leaving 70 million in profit. These stories are not isolated but part of a broader narrative of empowerment through programs such as Entandikwa, NAADS, Emyooga, Youth Livelihood, and the Parish Development Model. Museveni’s message was clear: poverty is not inevitable, and with government support, families in Busoga can and must rise.

The First Lady, Maama Janet Museveni, reinforced this message by praising the people of Busoga for their support of NRM and urging them to protect the peace and progress achieved. She reminded them that the manifesto aims to take Uganda into middle-income status, and Busoga must remain united and strong to achieve this leap. Her words carried a tone of gratitude and encouragement, acknowledging Busoga’s role in sustaining the NRM’s vision. NRM Vice Chairperson Moses Kigongo emphasized that peace must be preserved, while Eastern Region Chairperson Calvin Echodu thanked the people for their massive turnout. Rebecca Kadaga, the First Deputy Prime Minister, requested the establishment of an Industrial Park in Namutumba, a proposal that resonates with the broader Busoga region’s need for jobs and value addition. Simon Menya, Namutumba District NRM Chairperson, expressed gratitude for wealth creation programs and road improvements, echoing the sentiments of many leaders and citizens across Busoga.

Beyond programs and projects, Museveni highlighted the prominence of Busoga leaders in national governance, a fact that directly contradicts claims of marginalization. Busoga has produced some of Uganda’s most influential leaders: Specioza Wandira Kazibwe, former Vice President; Ali Muwabe Kivejinja, former Deputy Prime Minister; Milly Babalanda, current Minister for the Presidency; Rukiah Isanga Nakadama, Deputy Prime Minister; Justine Kasule Lumumba, former NRM Secretary General and now Minister for General Duties; and Rebecca Kadaga, First Deputy Prime Minister. These appointments are not symbolic but substantive, placing Busoga at the heart of national decision-making. They demonstrate that Busoga is not sidelined but integrated into the highest levels of government, shaping policy and strategy for the entire country.

Taken together, Museveni’s Namutumba address was not just about one district but about the entire Busoga sub-region. It was a reminder that peace, infrastructure, education, health, and wealth creation are realities that Busoga has experienced under NRM. It was an acknowledgment of challenges, such as water coverage and school distribution, but also a pledge of solutions. It was a celebration of success stories that prove poverty can be defeated. And it was a recognition of Busoga’s leaders who continue to play central roles in government. The opposition’s claim that “this government has done nothing for Busoga” collapses under the weight of these facts. Busoga has been part of Uganda’s liberation, part of its governance, and part of its transformation. The narrative of neglect is not only misleading but disrespectful to the sacrifices and achievements of the people of Busoga themselves.

As the President concluded his address, the message was unmistakable: Busoga is not forgotten, Busoga is not neglected, and Busoga is not marginalized. It is a region of history, sacrifice, progress, and promise. The roads, schools, health centres, electricity, and wealth creation programs are evidence of government commitment. The leaders from Busoga in national positions are evidence of inclusion. The success stories of farmers and entrepreneurs are evidence of transformation. And the plans for industrial parks, expanded healthcare, and universal education are evidence of a future that continues to unfold. In this light, the opposition’s rhetoric is not only hollow but contradicted by the lived realities of Busoga’s people. President Museveni’s words in Namutumba reverberated across the entire sub-region, crashing the narrative of neglect and reaffirming the government’s pledge to peace, development, and prosperity for Busoga and Uganda at large.

The Author is a Deputy Resident City Commissioner for Nakawa Division, Kampala City