Kampala – As the crisp November air hints at the approaching holidays, Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo is gearing up to transform its lush lakeside grounds into a beacon of yuletide cheer.

With just two days away, to Saturday, November 15, the resort will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony – a glittering prelude to Uganda’s festive extravaganza, promising an evening of enchantment for families, couples, and holiday enthusiasts alike.

Nestled along the serene shores of Lake Victoria, the event kicks off the resort’s much-anticipated 2025 Festive Season Programme, unveiled last month to rave reviews. From 6:00 PM onwards, guests will be immersed in a whirlwind of seasonal delights. The highlight? The ceremonial illumination of a majestic Christmas tree, adorned with twinkling lights and ornaments that capture the essence of holiday magic. Live choir performances will fill the air with soul-stirring carols, while festive cocktails and gourmet bites from the resort’s acclaimed kitchens tempt the palate.

Families needn’t worry about keeping the little ones entertained: a dedicated kids’ movie night under the stars, interactive Christmas tree decorating sessions, and a heartwarming meet-and-greet with Santa Claus ensure every moment sparkles with joy. “This ceremony isn’t just about lights; it’s about creating lasting memories and fostering community spirit as we welcome the holidays,” said a resort spokesperson, echoing the event’s theme of warmth and celebration.

Entry to the ceremony is complimentary, though advance reservations are recommended to secure spots for activities and dining. For those looking to extend the magic, the resort’s festive packages start at USD 139 per night from December 19 to January 4, 2026, blending luxury stays with lakeside leisure.

In a city buzzing with pre-holiday energy, Speke Resort’s Tree Lighting stands out as a free, inclusive affair that bridges tradition and modernity. Whether you’re a local seeking a cozy escape or a visitor drawn to #VisitMunyonyo, this Saturday offers the perfect ignition for your #HolidayMagic. Don’t miss the chance to #LightUpTheSeason – gates open at dusk, and the festivities promise to linger long after the lights fade.