The Special Presidential Assistant-Press and Mobilization and Deputy Spokesperson, Haji Faruk Kirunda has today met and held fruitful discussions with the new Bishop of Busoga Diocese, Rev. Canon Associate Professor Dr. Grace Lubaale.

The meeting was held at Haji Kirunda’s Office in Nakasero, Kampala.

Dr. Lubaale was elected fourth Bishop of the Diocese in October 2025 by the House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda and he is scheduled to be consecrated and enthroned on December 14, 2025, at Christ Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja. He assumes office from Rt. Rev. Dr. Paul Samson Naimanhye Mukembo.

During the meeting, Haji Kirunda on behalf of the H.E the President, State House and his family, congratulated Dr. Lubaale upon being elected as the new Bishop of Busoga Diocese.

“I wish you a wonderful tenure in office,” Haji Kirunda told Dr. Lubaale.

He also informed the Bishop-elect that Busoga as a region faces a challenge of poverty which is mainly caused by mindset.

Haji Kirunda therefore implored Dr. Lubaale to use his new office to reach out to believers and spread the National Resistance Movement (NRM) wealth creation message.

“Help the government to spread the wealth creation gospel to help our people fight poverty and improve their livelihoods,” he said.

On his part, Dr. Lubaale pledged to work with the government to steer development and fight poverty in Busoga through supporting various programs.

Through Haji Kirunda, Dr. Lubaale officially invited President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to his consecration ceremony.