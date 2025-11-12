The newly appointed PLU State Representative for the North Eastern State of Massachusetts, Robert Kanyike, has expressed confidence that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will return to State House with a commanding victory of at least 70% in next year’s general election. Kanyike made the prediction in a telephone interview shortly after news of his appointment by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, leader of the PLU pressure group.

The PLU recently unveiled a new leadership team for its US chapter, a move widely seen as a significant boost to President Museveni’s re-election campaign. The announcement was made by PLU National Vice Chairman Michael Nuwagira Toyota Kaguta, on behalf of the National Chairman. In a memo dated November 10, 2025, Toyota Kaguta emphasized the importance of the newly constituted sixty-member team, urging them to remain focused on transforming PLU’s presence in the United States. He described their mobilization strategy as vital for strengthening bonds among Ugandans abroad and ensuring that the diaspora becomes a strong pillar of support for both NRM and PLU.

In his acceptance speech, Kanyike expressed deep gratitude to the PLU leadership and pledged unwavering commitment to advancing the group’s agenda in collaboration with fellow leaders. “It is with profound humility and honor that I formally accept the appointment as State Representative, PLU-USA Chapter, North-East Regional State of Massachusetts. I extend my deepest respect and appreciation to the PLU leadership and selection committee for the confidence and trust vested in me. I am excited to work with both PLU Uganda and PLU-USA teams to build on past successes and achieve new goals together. I am committed to serving with dedication and ensuring that the gains our nation has achieved under President Y.K. Museveni are protected. Thank you National Chairman PLU, Gen. MK, and Vice Chairman Michael Toyota for this opportunity,” Kanyike stated.

The new leadership lineup includes Ronnie Kananura as Chapter Chairperson, deputized by Gad Eteu, Rutasharara Steven as Coordinator for Diaspora Affairs replacing Michael Katungi, Benita Lutaaya as Executive Secretary, Betty Kizito as Assistant Executive Secretary, Francis Nkuusa, Ronald Rutehenda and Susan Gakwavu as Chief Mobilizers, and Griffin Ruhakari as Programs Coordinator. A strong communications team led by Peter Gideon Okello and Gloria Birungi, youth wing coordinators, and regional representatives across the US complete the structure.

Kanyike praised the working relationship between PLU and NRM, describing it as a game-changer. He argued that while the opposition, particularly NUP, had gained traction among the youth, PLU has successfully attracted young people to its ranks, thereby reshaping voting patterns in favor of President Museveni. “The alliance will greatly impact the final result of the polls. PLU has significantly eaten into NUP’s youth vote, which will now support President Museveni. That’s why I am confident he will win with a landslide—at least 70% or even higher,” Kanyike asserted.

He further highlighted the potential of the diaspora community in promoting Uganda’s international image and driving economic growth through tourism and foreign direct investment. “We cannot be the ones de-campaigning our own country abroad. As the representative of America’s state with the largest Ugandan population, I pledge to market Uganda to countless tourists and investors to spur economic development. That is the true role of the diaspora,” he pledged.

Kanyike confirmed that the US chapter will be directly involved in President Museveni’s campaign, through both physical participation and logistical support for key mobilization efforts.