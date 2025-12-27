Kampala, December 27, 2025– The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has issued a stern warning against what it describes as “incendiary and divisive language” that could spark political violence ahead of the 2026 general elections. In a press statement dated December 4, 2025, Acting Director of Defence Public Information, Colonel Chris Magezi, expressed grave concern over ongoing rhetoric from the National Unity Platform (NUP), particularly calls attributed to its presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), urging supporters to “mob” polling centers on Election Day and subsequently march to the capital, Kampala.

The statement highlights the potential for such mobilization to escalate into chaos, noting that supporters are being encouraged to confront security forces in the belief that the police and UPDF would be “outnumbered on the ground.” Colonel Magezi described this type of polarizing language as “very unfortunate” and “dangerous,” advising security forces to strongly condemn it and demanding that it cease immediately.

In a pointed rebuke, the UPDF reminded doubters of its capabilities, stating that the armed forces are “highly capable, organized, proficient and lethal.” It referenced past and ongoing operations against groups like al-Shabaab in Somalia, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and CODECO in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kony’s defunct Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) in the Central African Republic, and other regional threats as evidence of its strength.

Drawing historical parallels, Magezi likened modern provocative statements to past cult-like mobilizations that misled youth into disastrous conflicts. He specifically mentioned “modern-day Alice Lakwena’s” – a reference to the 1980s Holy Spirit Movement leader whose rebellion combined spiritual claims with armed insurgency – and the “Kirumira Mutimas of the Rwenzori region,” recent figures accused of confusing young people into reckless adventures. Such approaches, the statement argued, have no place in Uganda’s progress.

The UPDF appealed to all political leaders to seek votes peacefully, in accordance with Electoral Commission guidelines and within the confines of Ugandan law. It underscored the country’s long history of instability and warned that undermining the credibility of security forces threatens hard-won peace.

This warning comes amid heightened tensions in the 2026 election buildup, with NUP campaigns facing allegations of disruption and security forces accused of excessive force against opposition rallies. Human rights groups have raised concerns over arrests and violence, while the government maintains deployments are necessary for order.

As Uganda approaches the polls, the UPDF’s statement signals a firm stance against any perceived threats to stability, urging restraint to prevent a descent into violence reminiscent of past conflicts.