KAMPALA, Uganda – Under the dynamic leadership of Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, Makerere University has signed a transformative Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China’s Nanjing Agricultural University (NAU), heralding a new era for Uganda’s agricultural education and research. The agreement, finalized on July 28, 2025, at Makerere’s vibrant campus, marks a pivotal step toward sustainable development, driven by Prof. Nawangwe’s vision for Africa-centered scholarship and innovation.

The signing ceremony, steeped in symbolism, saw Prof. Nawangwe, Makerere’s Vice Chancellor and a distinguished architecture scholar, exchange MoU documents with NAU’s Vice President. A traditional Ugandan tie and a book on Makerere’s storied history were gifted, underscoring cultural unity. “We agreed to collaborate in research, staff and student exchange, and joint PhD supervision,” Prof. Nawangwe shared on social media, crediting Hon. Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, Uganda’s former Minister of Defence and Agriculture Minister, for facilitating this milestone.

Prof. Nawangwe, a staunch advocate for advanced research, has long championed PhD programs to address Africa’s challenges. Days after the MoU, on July 31, he led a PhD dissemination workshop, celebrating research spanning air pollution to traditional milk preservation. Earlier, on July 18, he launched the MakGAP initiative, urging African universities toward self-reliance. This NAU partnership aligns perfectly with his call for a “critical mass of PhD graduates” to drive agricultural innovation.

The five-year MoU promises profound impacts. For students, it opens doors to scholarships, cross-cultural exchanges, and training at NAU, a leader in agronomy and sustainable farming. This could curb brain drain by equipping graduates with skills for local impact, mirroring Sino-African programs that have boosted agricultural productivity by 15-20%. Makerere’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences will gain from enhanced funding and global networks, accelerating innovations in food security and export-oriented farming.

Hon. Ssempijja’s role highlights Uganda’s strategic use of governmental ties to bolster academia. The partnership builds on China’s support for Uganda’s agriculture, introducing technologies like high-yield crops and precision farming. Such collaborations have already improved rice and fruit production, and this MoU could further increase yields, vital for a nation where over 70% rely on agriculture.

Prof. Nawangwe’s leadership ensures this partnership will reshape Uganda’s higher education and agricultural R&D. By fostering joint PhD supervision and research, Makerere aims to increase its PhD output by 15-20% annually, creating a skilled workforce for sustainable growth. As Uganda advances its development goals, this MoU stands as a model for East African academic collaborations, with Prof. Nawangwe at the helm, steering Makerere toward global excellence.