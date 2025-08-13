The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Tribunal yesterday dismissed the election petition challenging the victory of Hon. Hellen Adoa as the party flagbearer for Serere District Woman Member of Parliament seat.

The ruling was delivered by a three-member panel chaired by John Musiime.

“The petition is hereby dismissed. The declaration of Hon. Hellen Adoa as the duly elected NRM flag bearer for Serere District Woman Member of Parliament is hereby upheld,” the ruling read in parts.

In their decision, the Tribunal stated that the petitioner, Esther Lucy Acom failed to present sufficient evidence to support her allegations of electoral malpractice in the recently concluded NRM primaries.

Following the ruling, Hon. Adoa, the incumbent area Woman MP and Minister of State for Fisheries, thanked God for His grace that has prevailed throughout.

“My great people of Serere, I am delighted to inform you that the NRM Election Disputes Tribunal has today, August 12, 2025, upheld our victory as Flag bearer for the District Woman MP seat as you overwhelmingly decided on July 17,” she said.

“We thank God for His grace that has prevailed throughout. 1Samuel 7:12 says: Ebenezer: Thus far the Lord has helped us.”

The Minister also called on the people of Serere to remain united for the district’s development.

“I urge us all to remain united for our District’s development and focus for ultimate victory in the General Elections. Serere District oyeee! NRM oyeee! President Museveni oyeee!”