The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Diaspora Campaign Taskforce has officially launched a comprehensive global campaign to unite Ugandans living abroad behind President Yoweri Museveni and NRM flagbearers as Uganda approaches the forthcoming elections. This initiative underscores the NRM’s strong commitment to engaging the diaspora, with peace, national unity, and patriotism forming the campaign’s core pillars.

The Taskforce leadership includes SPA Philip Kakuru as Chairperson of the steering committee, Male Kamya as Deputy Chairperson, Engineer Adam Kasambula as General Coordinator, Allan Olara as Deputy General Coordinator, Treasurer Charity Baira, Deputy Treasurer Isma Luzige, SPA Hajjat Hamidah Kibirige as Organizing Secretary, and Deputy Organizing Secretary Dr. Godius Ayesigye. This cohesive leadership team ensures efficient coordination and implementation of the Taskforce’s plans.

Specialized teams have been established to cover political mobilization, media relations, women and youth engagement, legal affairs, health and emergency response, manifesto dissemination, and regional coordination. To boost grassroots outreach and visibility, the campaign will deploy over 50 branded vehicles, distribute thousands of yellow T-shirts, and leverage digital tools to engage diaspora communities effectively across continents.

At a high-profile press conference in Kampala, Boaz Byayesu, the Taskforce’s Head of Media and Public Relations, expressed profound admiration for President Museveni’s visionary and steadfast leadership, describing him as a beacon of stability and the driving force behind Uganda’s remarkable development over the past decades. The Taskforce recognized Museveni for his unwavering commitment to peace, poverty eradication, and infrastructural transformation, which have fundamentally improved the lives of millions of Ugandans at home and abroad. His ability to navigate complex regional and global dynamics while maintaining national cohesion was hailed as exemplary.

The Diaspora Taskforce also recognized Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong, the NRM Secretary General, for his exemplary leadership and exceptional dedication to maintaining party discipline, cohesion, and unity during this critical electoral period. Todwong was credited with skillfully managing party affairs, coordinating grassroots mobilization, and fostering an environment where all members feel included and motivated to advance the NRM’s mission. His strategic vision and commitment to upholding the party’s values were described as pivotal in strengthening the NRM’s position and ensuring a seamless electoral process.

Special mention was made of the Taskforce’s esteemed patrons, Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, a seasoned diaspora community leader known for his unwavering dedication to uniting Ugandans abroad, and Major Rtd. Awich Pollar, Director of External Affairs at the NRM Secretariat, whose strategic guidance and tireless efforts have been instrumental in steering the diaspora engagement agenda. Their visionary leadership has provided the Taskforce with a strong foundation to pursue its goals with confidence and effectiveness.

This historic Taskforce has attracted several household names, including two former presidents of the Uganda North America Association: Henreitta Nairuba, Brian Kwesiga and Gakwavu Susan, President of Ugandan community in California; influential figure Joyce Bazaraki; Moses Mulimira, a prominent Ugandan health advocate in the United Kingdom; and five key Presidential aides including SPA Bagonza Muhammad and SPA Moses Byaruhanga. Their involvement underscores the broad-based support and seriousness with which the diaspora is engaging in this election cycle.

The Taskforce’s mandate is to foster inclusiveness among all Ugandans abroad, urging them to reject divisive politics and rally behind a shared vision of peace, stability, and socio-economic progress. Comprised of experienced diaspora leaders and regional coordinators strategically positioned across key Ugandan sub-regions, the Taskforce focuses on effective grassroots mobilization.

Regional coordinators include Moses Kibombo for Buganda, Griffin Kahakani Kagyenzi for Kampala, William Abasiku for West Nile, Ambassador Ruth Joy Achieng for Lango, Ismail Wandera for Elgon, Fred Kinene for Karamoja, Douglas Mughaju for Rwenzori, Hon. Hellen Namutamba for Busoga, Juma Batende for Tooro, and Gakwavu Susan for Bunyoro, among others. This broad regional representation ensures that the diverse voices of Ugandans worldwide are mobilized and coordinated effectively.

Recognizing the diaspora’s increasing influence in national development, especially following Uganda’s introduction of dual citizenship and improved consular services such as issuing national ID cards and passports abroad, the Taskforce aims to channel this momentum to boost voter participation. Particular emphasis was placed on encouraging Ugandans residing near the borders of Tanzania, South Sudan, Kenya, DRC, and Rwanda to return home and vote, reaffirming President Museveni’s deep sensitivity to diaspora concerns and his ongoing commitment to their welfare.

While acknowledging the tireless efforts of ambassadors, heads of missions, and embassies who connect and assist Ugandans abroad, the Taskforce leadership remains committed to delivering a united message and mobilizing voters across the diaspora.

During the press conference, Byayesu declared, “When we come together as a united force, we beat all the odds.” Deputy Treasurer Isma Luzige added, “The President is the father of our nation, the father of the fatherless, that’s why we are here to protect the gains.” Meanwhile, Asiimwe stated, “It’s a great moment to reaffirm the role of diaspora in contributing to our country’s growth,” and Katurebe emphasized, “We are here to shape a positive narrative and debunk the falsehoods spread by opposition elements.”

Diaspora leaders reiterated the importance of unity and fostering positive narratives, praising President Museveni as “the father of the nation and protector of the fatherless,” inspiring all diaspora Ugandans to pursue a landslide victory exceeding 85 percent. They also underscored the diaspora’s critical role in shaping Uganda’s future through active participation in election campaigns and countering misinformation.

The diaspora community strongly expressed their desire to grant President Museveni another term, affirming that this mandate is essential to safeguard the monumental gains achieved under his leadership and complete the unfinished development agenda critical for Uganda’s sustained growth and prosperity.

In conclusion, the NRM Diaspora Campaign Taskforce reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to confronting divisive politics and building a united front that champions peace, patriotism, and inclusive national development. This initiative underscores President Museveni’s enduring dedication to the diaspora community and their pivotal role in Uganda’s advancement.