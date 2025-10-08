Kampala, Uganda – 8 October 2025: Over 400 business leaders, policymakers, investors, and regional integration experts are gathered in Kampala for the 3rd Stanbic East Africa Business Summit, a premier platform focused on unlocking East Africa’s full economic potential through trade, investment, and collaboration.

Held under the theme “Connected & Resilient: Scaling East Africa’s Regional Advantage,” the two-day summit, hosted by Stanbic Bank Uganda and the Standard Bank Group, will explore how deeper regional integration, infrastructure development, financial innovation, and cross-border collaboration can accelerate sustainable growth across one of Africa’s most dynamic regions.

Strategic Conversations

The summit was officially opened this morning by Hon. Oryem Okello, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (International Affairs), alongside leaders from the public and private sectors including Patrick Mweheire, outgoing Regional Chief Executive for East Africa, Standard Bank Group; and Mumba Kalifungwa, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Uganda.

“This summit comes at a defining moment for our region,” said Mumba Kalifungwa, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Uganda. “Uganda, once considered landlocked, is fast transforming into a land-linked economy — investing in infrastructure, trade facilitation, and connectivity that allow goods, services, and opportunities to move seamlessly across borders. As the region integrates, Stanbic’s role is to ensure that when businesses bank with us in Uganda, they are banking across East Africa — with the support and reach to grow into new markets.”

The summit’s agenda features panel discussions and keynotes on cross-border trade, infrastructure, climate resilience, private capital flows, and unlocking East Africa’s demographic dividend.

“East Africa is on the cusp of extraordinary growth,” said Patrick Mweheire, outgoing Regional Chief Executive for East Africa, Standard Bank Group. “With a young population, vast natural resources, fertile soils, and deepening integration, this region has all the ingredients to become a global growth engine. But growth will not happen by accident — it will require collaborative leadership, deliberate investment, and bold action to navigate challenges like youth unemployment, access to affordable credit, and climate change.”

Launched in 2023, the Stanbic East Africa Business Summit has grown threefold in scale and influence, with previous editions held in Kenya and Tanzania. This year’s event marks the first hosted in Uganda, coinciding with the transition of regional leadership as Dr. Joshua Oigara assumes the role of Regional Chief Executive for East Africa.

Over the next two days, delegates will exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and shape a shared vision for an integrated, resilient, and prosperous East Africa.