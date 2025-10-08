At the invitation of the Government of the Republic of Uganda, H.E. Hon. Farahsheikh Abdulkadir, Minister of Education of the Federal Republic of Somalia, led the Somali delegation to the Second Session of the Uganda–Somalia Joint Permanent Commission (JPC), Investment and Business Forum, held from 7th to 8th October 2025 at Mestil Hotel, Kampala.

The Ugandan delegation was led by Hon. John Mulimba, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in Charge of Regional Cooperation.

The two Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to convene the JPC biennially. They directed senior officials to hold annual midterm reviews to assess progress on the implementation of agreed decisions and to identify new areas of cooperation.

During the session, the Ministers reviewed the status of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction with the existing fraternal ties between the two countries. They agreed to deepen collaboration in trade, investment, and the free movement of persons, as part of broader efforts to improve livelihoods and strengthen regional integration.

The Ministers also assessed progress on the implementation of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the First Session of the JPC, covering: Diplomatic and Political Consultations. Defense Cooperation. Trade Cooperation. Investment Promotion. Cooperation between Chambers of Commerce

In further strengthening the partnership, the two sides welcomed the signing of new MoUs on:

Immigration Management

Cooperation in Education and Sports

Security Cooperation

The Ministers also instructed senior officials to conclude negotiations on additional MoUs in the following sectors: Health, Standards and Quality Assurance, Customs, Refugee Management, Finance and Banking, Statistics, and Climate Change and Environment.

On Civil Aviation, both Ministers directed the Aeronautical Authorities of Uganda and Somalia to urgently meet and review the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) to enhance connectivity. They also called for expedited consultations on the Bilateral Labor Agreement to promote safe and mutually beneficial labor mobility.

Uganda offered to train Somali diplomats, and a detailed training curriculum was shared during the JPC Session.

The Commission further reviewed the Kampala Declaration on Trade, Investment, and Tourism, and operationalized the Joint Permanent Investment and Business Council (JPIBC) to address non-tariff barriers (NTBs) and unlock trade, investment, and tourism opportunities between the two nations.

Both sides agreed that the Third Session of the Uganda–Somalia Joint Permanent Commission, Investment and Business Forum, will be held in Mogadishu, Somalia, in 2027.