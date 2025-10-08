I start by congratulating all Ugandans upon witnessing the dawn of another cycle of democratic elections by universal adult suffrage and exhibiting maturity and serenity since the start of the presidential campaigns last week. So far, so good! There haven’t been major incidents reported. Hopefully, things remain so until the elections and after.

I thank the people of Lango for welcoming President Yoweri Museveni in his first leg of campaigns. This place, despite being a UPC cradle, suffered under that regime like other parts of the country. Then later, Kony rebels ravaged the place-including Acholi- yet these are his own kin. How much more brutal would he have been had his rebellion spread all over the country. Now, the sun shines bright in Lango and Acholi, the dawn of a new beginning as NRM its bond with the people.

On another front, in Mitooma district in a place called Kabila in Western Uganda, I saw a clip of a woman challenging the ANT candidate, Mugisha Muntu, asking why he attacks President Museveni, who was like a father to him and with whom he served in the bush and Government. I found this woman a good example of civic awareness among citizens, which is a good milestone in enhancing democracy and multiparty competitiveness. Ugandans are maturing, able to ask questions of anyone including the opposition. The era of following waves and bowing to ideas of incitement and hatred are getting over.

More and more Ugandans should ask the opposition questions on what alternatives they have to offer and their pedigree in leadership. It should not be just a matter of “Museveni agende” (Museveni should go).

In 2020, people didn’t have much chance to question the radicals because they were ambushed by Covid-19, a so-called wave, and the interference of foreign actors that were hellbent on subverting the will of Ugandans.

Some in opposition were buoyed by this knowledge, which emboldened them to attack Ugandans and anyone who didn’t agree with them. That’s what caused outbreaks of violence and, unfortunately, cost some lives. The state was firm and managed to secure Ugandans while at the same time setting the terms very clearly that nobody would take power using illegal and unconstitutional means with President Museveni in charge. That’s why this time there is a level of tranquility witnessed.

In his new term, President Donald Trump came with renewed vigour in his policy of putting America’s internal interests first, unlike in 2020-2021 when he had been overwhelmed by the “deep state” and even lost the elections. Now he is in full charge!

Among the groups that interfered in our elections in 2021 were the pro-LGBTQ. Ever since his return to the Oval Office, Trump has been very decisive in limiting the interference of such groups in the lives of Americans and outposts in other countries. The plan was to have a new government that would make operations of gays both easy and mainstreamed in Uganda. They used money and other favours to influence opposition groups to push through their agenda on the ground, while abroad they were drumming up for support to cause armed insurrection to overthrow the NRM government and turn Uganda into “Libya”.

That support has since dried up as the world is busy; every country with problems in its own backyard. Meanwhile, like Uganda, a number of other African countries are saying “No!” to neocolonial advances on their soil, growing their own models of democracy and strengthening security controls. Mali, Burkina Faso, Tanzania, Rwanda, are among!

The sooner Africans agree to shape their own destinies and maximize their potential, the better. That’s why we have regular elections to give a chance to various contenders to present their ideas to the people and let them choose freely which way they want to go.

In Busoga where NUP started its presidential campaigns, the reception was ordinary. All the issues that anyone could think of in Busoga already have the necessary attention of government. Issues of sugarcane farmers, fisheries and general empowerment of every segment of society have been attended to. President Museveni was around in August and gave the stakeholders a new lease of opportunity with interventions that left farmers and fishing communities in charge of their sectors from the hands of a few “lords”.

Just last week, the President commissioned Kiira Motors plant in Jinja, the first of its kind here, manufacturing buses, vans and small cars; bringing innovation, affordability, job creation and modernization to the sub-region. This takes Jinja’s profile as an industrial city to a level never seen before.

Meanwhile, NUP’s system of selecting party candidates “behind-the-curtains” is proving to be a great undoing for its chances in the elections. It is also a revelation of its internal workings contrasted against the avowed claim of challenging autocracy in national politics. Ever since the announcement of flagbearers in the respective constituencies and other electoral zones, the party threatens to implode. Former party stalwarts are spitting fire after being disappointed. Earlier, there had been claims of irregularities and corruption in the process. But these were just rumours, which may be true or not.

What’s obvious is that the method of handpicking candidates in the boardroom in Kampala and imposing them on the members is a betrayal of democratic principles of transparency and power belonging in the hands of the people. While party bosses may defend their methods, the ideal way to choose candidates is for the party members to do so either through secret balloting or queuing, the NRM way.

Open party primaries also help gauge the party’s presence and strength in the countryside. Most opposition parties skirted this test and it will be reflected in the general elections. There is no shortcut to victory!

The author is the Special Presidential Assistant-Press & Mobilisation/Deputy Press Secretary

