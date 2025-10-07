Recently confirmed as a High Court judge, her prosecutorial experience positions her to strengthen investigations into corruption and abuse of power, as mandated by Article 230 of Uganda’s Constitution.
Analysts suggest this appointment signals a shift toward a more legally oriented approach, potentially enhancing the IGG’s independence and effectiveness in prosecuting cases.
Outgoing IGG Kamya, appointed in July 2021, had a politically charged term. A former minister for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, as well as Kampala Capital City Authority, she launched the “Expose the Corrupt” campaign and ramped up asset declaration enforcement among public officials.
Under her leadership, the office reportedly concluded over 2,200 cases, though critics argued it had limited impact on institutional corruption.
Uganda loses an estimated Shs10 trillion annually to graft, highlighting the urgency for robust anti-corruption measures.
Kamya had expressed interest in renewing her contract, but Museveni’s decision opts for fresh leadership.
The two deputy IGGs, Dr. Patricia Achan Okiria and Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, have been retained, ensuring continuity in operations.
Justice Batala is expected to be sworn in soon, after which she will assume full duties.Public reactions on social media reflect cautious optimism. Users praised the depoliticization of the role, with one noting it as a “pivot from Kamya’s tenure” to focus on legal investigations.
Others urged reduced executive interference to bolster the IGG’s autonomy in tackling high-profile corruption.
However, some posts highlighted past controversies around Batala, including a September report on her judicial promotion amid personal disputes, though these remain unsubstantiated.
This change comes at a critical time for Uganda’s governance. With corruption eroding public trust and economic growth, Batala’s tenure could redefine the fight against graft. Observers will watch closely to see if her judicial lens yields tangible results in holding the powerful accountable.
