Kampala, Uganda – In a significant leadership change at Uganda’s anti-corruption watchdog, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed High Court Judge Aisha Naluzze Batala as the new Inspector General of Government (IGG). The appointment, effective immediately, marks the end of Beti Olive Namisango Kamya’s four-year tenure, which concluded today.

This move is seen as an effort to infuse the office with judicial expertise amid ongoing challenges in combating systemic graft. Justice Batala, a seasoned legal professional, brings a robust background to the role. Educated at Makerere University, she previously served as a senior state attorney in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), where she handled high-profile cases.

Recently confirmed as a High Court judge, her prosecutorial experience positions her to strengthen investigations into corruption and abuse of power, as mandated by Article 230 of Uganda’s Constitution.

Analysts suggest this appointment signals a shift toward a more legally oriented approach, potentially enhancing the IGG’s independence and effectiveness in prosecuting cases.

Outgoing IGG Kamya, appointed in July 2021, had a politically charged term. A former minister for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, as well as Kampala Capital City Authority, she launched the “Expose the Corrupt” campaign and ramped up asset declaration enforcement among public officials.