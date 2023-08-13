President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met and held discussions with the President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency William Samoei Ruto, at State House, Entebbe.

This is according to a statement released by the Presidential Press Unit (PPU).

“During the brief meeting, President Museveni and his Kenyan counterpart discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest,”PPU said on Sunday.